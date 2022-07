INDIANAPOLIS — AAA projects 42 million people will hit the road for 4th of July travel. That’s the highest number of drivers they have ever seen. “We want to encourage you to think about when you are going to be traveling 4th of July weekend to avoid those peak travel times. Peak travel times are typically in the afternoon on Thursdays and Fridays,” advised Lisa Wall, senior manager of Promotions and Communications with AAA. “If you can travel in the morning, that’s probably the best time to hit the road.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO