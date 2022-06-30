ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

East End Connector opens today in Durham, hoping to ease traffic through downtown

WRAL
 3 days ago

cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

New highway I-885 opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials say the new highway could cut some drivers commute down by around 10 minutes and ease congestion through downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Traffic
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St. When they got to the scene, they report finding...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Garner police pursue suspect in early-morning chase

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department says they took part in a police chase early Sunday morning on US 70 near Greenfield Parkway. Police said the suspect was in a white Lexus that failed to stop for blue lights and sirens at about 1:55 a.m. The pursuit...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

Durham home burst into flames along North Hyde Park

More than 40 firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Durham home on North Hyde Park Avenue early Friday morning. The entire home was engulfed in flames, the Durham Fire Department said. Live power lines were found on the ground and Duke Energy was called in to help...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police investigating double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
NewsBreak
Traffic
