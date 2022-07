Few would anticipate it affecting gardening, but the war in Ukraine has caused a shift in plant cultivation across the globe. As one of the largest exporters of nitrogen, potash, and other important plant nutrients, Russia plays a critical role in the agricultural sector. Without fertilizers, crop yield and quality are significantly reduced. That, in turn, directly impacts the global food supply. After the invasion of Ukraine, fertilizer prices more than doubled year over year, forcing many farmers to stop buying it. Due to lower demand, prices have started to fall in recent weeks, but that has resulted in supplies piling up and further volatility in the fertilizer market.

