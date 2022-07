As we dive into summer, public health experts say a booster shot targeted at Covid's omicron variant can better protect Americans during a possible virus surge in the fall. that drugmakers like Pfizer and Moderna move ahead with developing omicron-specific booster shots for the coming fall. Both companies have already started designing boosters based on omicron's BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants — and the FDA encouraged them to forge ahead with new booster formulations targeting omicron's newer, more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

