Cell Phones

Nikon's 21-Megapixel 4K UHD Z 30 Camera Is Designed for Vloggers and Content Creators

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of National Camera Day, Nikon has now introduced its latest camera designed for streamers, content creators, and vloggers: the Z 30. Sitting at the heart of the camera is a 21-megapixel CMOS sensor that’ll give you plenty of definition for your stills, and its 4K...

hypebeast.com

TechRadar

5 smartphone camera features we want to see more often

Cameras are at once one of the most exciting and frequently disappointing parts of smartphones – especially at the high end. Companies like Apple, Samsung and Google are constantly pushing smartphone photography forward, with more megapixels, improved algorithms, larger sensors and new lenses. But if we told you a flagship phone had three rear lenses, you’d probably be able to guess what they do.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung expands its TV cloud gaming lineup with Amazon Luna and Twitch

Samsung has begun rolling out its new Gaming Hub on its 2022 line of smart TVs and monitors. To coincide with that launch, the company announced that Amazon Luna will be joining the service soon. Samsung Gaming Hub will also include an unexpected Twitch integration at launch. Samsung Gaming Hub...
VIDEO GAMES
DIY Photography

Canon EOS R7 C rumoured to be on the way, capable of 7K 60fps raw video, but not this year

It might come as a surprise to some, but Canon Rumors says they’ve been told that there’s a Cinema EOS version of the Canon EOS R7 coming at some point. It will have the same naming convention as the Canon EOS R5 C – the cinema version of the Canon EOS R5 – and be called the Canon EOS R7 C. Don’t get too excited just yet, though. It’s not expected to be announced in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Canon EOS R7 shows impressive dynamic range over the 7D but it’s not quite up to the EOS R5

Photons to Photos has published dynamic range data from the Canon EOS R7 and added it to its database. It shows some nice improvements over the original Canon 7D (as well it should) and beats out the Canon 7D Mark II by at least a small amount across the board. It still has a way to catch up to the EOS R5 but seems to be mostly on par with the highest-end Canon EOS M system camera, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Instagram Tests Turning All Video Posts Into Reels

In a push to prioritize short-form video sharing on its platform, Instagram is experimenting with turning all video posts into Reels. According to a notice from the Meta-owned social media company shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra, Instagram will allow users to enhance all video content with music, effects and various editing tools before sharing clips as Reels. Within the update, videos posted to public accounts can be discovered by anyone on the app, and anyone can use original audio from public Reels to create their own content.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

BEAMS and Casio Reunite on Two Collaborative Watches

BEAMS and Casio have developed a fruitful partnership over the years with a number of eccentric watch releases, such as the icy “Clear & White & Crazy” capsule collection from 2021. The two Japanese brands are joining forces yet again on two bespoke watches involving the BABY-G BGD-501 and the G-SHOCK DW-5600.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Evisen Skateboards and Suicoke Connect for a LETA-AB Release

For its latest collaboration, Japan’s Evisen Skateboards has connected with Suicoke for a LETA-AB release. Taking on the function-focused slip-on sandal style, the collaboration is prepared in tonal black and white colorways. The collaboration starts with Suicoke’s signature ergonomic footbed, which provides cushioning comfort with an antibacterial quality for...
CARS
makeuseof.com

How to Customize Fujifilm Camera Profiles

Fujifilm cameras are well-known for their excellent colors and image quality, and owning one of its models is a wise option—regardless of your skill level. One of the best things about Fujifilm cameras is that you can easily customize how your images look. If you’ve never tried to customize...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Samsung Gaming Hub Brings GeForce Now, Stadia and Xbox Game Streaming to Smart TVs

Samsung Gaming Hub brings Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and soon, Amazon Luna, to all 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs as well as the 2022 Smart Monitor Series. It’s powered by Tizen and enables players to instantly access all of their games in one convenient place. You can still use your favorite accessories, such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers, without additional hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto Edge 30 hands on (Video)

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone was made official back in April and the handset is designed to be a mid-range device. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone and its range of features. Watch this video on YouTube.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto X30 Pro is teased with potentially impressive rear camera specs

Motorola has now started to tease the launch of the Moto X30 Pro, a smartphone that, should it be the long-anticipated flagship refresh from this OEM, seems to have dropped the additional "Edge" branding from its X30 predecessor (in China, at least). The company executive Chen Jin's latest effort to raise hype for the device involves indirectly teasing each of its 3 rear cameras via some unexpected specs.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Sony INZONE monitor series features up to Full HD resolution & up to a 240 Hz refresh rate

Enjoy gameplay in incredible detail with the Sony INZONE gaming monitor series. This collection includes the M9 and M3 monitor, which both bring visuals to life. Moreover, the M9 delivers 4K resolution while the M3 provides Full HD resolution. Also, the M3 provides an impressive refresh rate of 240 Hz to reduce lagging and keep up with high-demanding games. Furthermore, the Sony INZONE gaming monitors feature DisplayHDR 400 certification, allowing you to experience gameplay in vivid HDR contrast. Meanwhile, you’ll receive a peak brightness of up to 600 nits, making it feel like the action is happening in your living room. Additionally, these monitors provide less ghosting and blur with a 1 ms GtG response time. This ensures you see content with incredible clarity for immediate reaction. Finally, the unique height- and tilt-adjustable stand provides complete gaming control for all your peripherals.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 to feature Snapdragon 778G+

The Nothing Phone 1 is launching next month, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July. We recently heard some specifications on the new Nothing Phone, it would be rumored that the handset would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mobile processor. This has...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a $15m 1-inch camera sensor

Xiaomi says the new sensor cost $15 million to develop. Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will have a new one-inch camera sensor. Sony and Xiaomi spent a combined $15 million on developing the IMX989 sensor. The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will be equipped with the IMX707...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung Gaming Hub goes live today with Twitch, Xbox Game Pass and more

The Samsung Gaming Hub is live now on 2022 Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, and it's adding two services from Amazon to its game-streaming lineup: Twitch and Luna. Twitch is available today, while Luna is coming soon. Gamers will also be able to access Xbox Game Pass now, as well as apps for NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik in the same designated area on their TVs. The company plans to release details about the gaming hub's rollout to earlier Samsung smart TV models at a later date, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Daily Deals: Save On Elden Ring, OLED 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and More

If you still haven't jumped on the Elden Ring hype train, today is a great day to change that, as the game and preorders for its strategy guide are on sale. And, if you're in the market for a new OLED TV, today is a good day to jump on one. The Sony A80J 55" OLED 4K TV is down to the lowest price we've ever seen for a new 55" OLED TV from either LG or Sony. If you want something smaller, for example as a gaming PC monitor, the LG C1 48" OLED 4K TV is down to under $800. That's as phenomenal price for one of the best gaming monitors on the market. In other deal news, grab a Monster Hunter Rise pro controller before it's gone, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110.
VIDEO GAMES
DIY Photography

Canon’s EOS R1 flagship mirrorless camera not expected to arrive until late 2023

Well, if this turns out to be true (which is more than likely), it’s a shame but not much of a surprise. Canon Rumors is reporting that Canon’s not-officially-announced-but-pretty-much-inevitable flagship camera, the Canon EOS R1 is not expected to come “anytime soon” and that a retailer has actually been told not to expect it until the second half of 2023.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Raspberry Pi camera 2022

Make your Raspberry better by adding a camera. Here are our top picks to get you up and running without any fussing about. Some automatically switch from day-mode to night-mode, while others are just fun to tinker around with.
ELECTRONICS

