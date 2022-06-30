ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Anne Frances Reeves Gillett

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Anne Frances Reeves Gillett (age 82) of Lebanon, Tennessee, departed this life on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 on the ten-year anniversary of the loss of her beloved husband (Butch).

Anne was born on November 23rd, 1939 in Lowell Massachusetts to Frances Shugrue and Lester Reeves.

Anne met her future husband at a high school basketball game in MA. He played and she was a cheerleader for the other team. She married Lewis Chapman Gillett Jr. (twice actually). When Butch was attending the Naval Academy and Anne was in Nursing school, they were not allowed to marry by school rules. So much in love with one another, the two snuck off together and married secretly, later followed by an official ceremony in the Church. Mom always celebrated two anniversaries. Together they raised three children.

As a Navy Wife, while Butch was on a Naval deployment in Europe, she and the kids followed him on a German Coal Freighter so they could spend time with him during his cruise. As a mother, Anne had an unconditional love for family, was always there for her children and friends to listen or provide an opinion and help guide her children and friends through difficult times.

After attending Westford Academy in Massachusetts and receiving her nursing diploma in 1960 from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg Massachusetts, Anne found her calling as a Registered Nurse (RN). She later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of New Hampshire. Anne was licensed and practiced nursing in seven different states; the majority of her time was spent at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut as a night shift Charge Nurse. The ER was always at its busiest on one of Anne’s shifts! She was adept at mentoring young Nurses in the Emergency Department and volunteering as an EMT with Stony Hill Fire Department in Bethel CT.

Anne was an avid supporter of her children’s activities which were numerous and included becoming an AAU competitive swimming Judge. Anne was a lifelong Boxer dog owner, having several at a time throughout her life and raising nine generations of “Gillett Boxer” dogs. Many of the puppies went to loving homes of her friends and family over a period of more than fifty years.

In her later years, she was a big supporter of the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, participating in transfers, fostering, and adopting older boxers. She called herself a “foster failure” because she often found herself adopting her foster pups.

Anne and Butch enjoyed international travel and enjoyed many parts of the world. In 1988, Anne and Butch built their dream home in Lebanon TN on a beautiful farm property which she and Butch designed on graph paper. They had many cattle roundups and hosted Thanksgiving dinners, Halloween hayrides, bonfires, and enjoyed hosting friends from all over.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Chapman Gillett Jr., parents Frances and Lester Reeves, and her sister Margie Wilkinson.

Anne is survived by children: Linda Anne (David) Katz, Donna Marie (Kevin) Kraebel, and Lewis Chapman (Margie) Gillett IV; grandchildren: Ben Katz, Emma Katz, Abby Katz, Hannah Kraebel, Drew Kraebel, and Daniel Kraebel, Nick Gillett, Jimmy (Ariel) Dirienzo, Katy (Zach) Mossman; siblings: Pauline Foltz and John (Donna) Reeves; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jane Hinckley, Judith Keefe, Carol VerSchure and Rosanne and Robert Gillett: nephew Eugene Karner, as well as numerous additional nieces and nephews; close friends: Sarah and George Warde and family, and Sherry and William Davis; and her sweet boxer Austin who did not leave her side.

Visitation will take place at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN on Tuesday, July 5th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Sellars. Anne will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue (330 Franklin Rd Ste 135A-192, Franklin TN, 37027) and/or the Middle Tennessee Nurse Honor Guard (8746 Epperson Springs Rd, Westmoreland TN, 37186).

https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Anne Frances Reeves Gillett appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Anderson

Margaret Anderson, age 69, formerly of St. Paul, MN, now of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 27th, 2022. Margaret Anderson was born in Mound, MN to Eleanor Meriam (Work) Anderson and Douglas Augustus Anderson. She attended Kellogg High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Interior Design and Home Economics from the University of […] The post OBITUARY: Margaret Anderson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Shirley Marie James Alexander

Shirley Marie James Alexander of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, she was 75 years old. Shirley was born in Madison TN to Margaret Hall and Benford James. She is preceded in death by her husband David Eugene Alexander, and parents Margaret and Benford James. She is survived by children: David Alexander, […] The post OBITUARY: Shirley Marie James Alexander appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 26 to July 1. Cheatham County Source New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022   The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Receives Approval as Level III Trauma Center

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s New Designation Means More Extensive Trauma Care Close to Home Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) has received approval as a state-verified provisional Level III Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital able to provide this higher level of care in Wilson County. “Having a Level III Trauma Center is […] The post Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Receives Approval as Level III Trauma Center appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Connecticut State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mona Jean Butts

Mona Jean Butts age 81 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on June 27, 2022 of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s complications. She was born in Gibson City, Illinois on July 13, 1940, to William Woodard Wilson and Esta Ella Burton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Hershel Lee Butts; son, […] The post OBITUARY: Mona Jean Butts appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Simms

Barbara Ann Simms recently of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was 92 years old. Barbara Ann Simms was born in Whistler AL to Mable Clair Dunn and Husters Dunn. She met the love of her life since 3rd grade, Albert Simms Jr, They married and created a home in which […] The post OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Simms appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy

Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy, age 51 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. She was preceded in death by father, Thomas “Tom” Lee Midgett; maternal grandparents, Tom and Mazie Calton; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Eliza Midgett. She is survived by parents, Jerry “Poppy” and Joyce Midgett; love […] The post OBITUARY: Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr.

Mr. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 54 years old. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. was born in Fort Worth TX to Tristina Robertson and James Lee Marxman. He enjoyed his job as a lift operator with FedEx and working with all of his team members. […] The post OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
John
Person
Anne Will
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon

Mr. Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, he was 60 years old. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luke & Goldie Drennon; maternal grandparents, Luther & Blanche Piercey. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Drennon; parents, J.H. & Karen Drennon; daughter, Ally (Tyler) Lasater; son, Harley […] The post OBITUARY: Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend

If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival. City of Brentwood Independence Day Celebration photo from City of Brentwood […] The post Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the […] The post Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police

UPDATE June 29: BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022 UPDATE June […] The post Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Westford Academy
Wilson County Source

Nashville Police Working to Enhance Safety & Security for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration

Hundreds of Metro police officers will have a very visible presence downtown Monday to enhance the safety and enjoyment of the more than 250,000 persons expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 celebration downtown. The police department reminds event-goers to be mindful of their surroundings, and that if they see something […] The post Nashville Police Working to Enhance Safety & Security for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville

Modern pub food and craft cocktails are coming to Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood this fall: Scout’s Pub, a Southern gastropub from Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), announced plans to open a second location at 17th & Broadway. Scout’s Pub was first introduced in 2016 as a family-friendly, community-focused bar and restaurant with a seasonally […] The post A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, is now accepting reservations. Ideally situated just one block from the entertainment hub of Broadway in Nashville’s celebrated SoBro district, Four Seasons will enter a city that is enjoying exponential growth and has broadened its appeal on the international stage. “With […] The post New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville

Dunkin’® Savors the Start of Summer with Limited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville  As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Customers can now access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis and exclusive […] The post Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32. was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on June 19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication. Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. She is 5’8″ and weighs 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Douglas has been entered […] The post MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Wilson County. Disney’s Lion King Jr Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26, various times 110 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus

Line-of-duty motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of injury, disability and fatality for police officers, which is why MTSU Police take annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training and recently finished the most recent course. Lt. Andrew Bennett, one of the department’s three vehicle safety trainers, said the training is so important because officers drive their vehicles every […] The post MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
743
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy