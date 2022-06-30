OBITUARY: Margaret Anderson

Margaret Anderson, age 69, formerly of St. Paul, MN, now of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 27th, 2022.

Margaret Anderson was born in Mound, MN to Eleanor Meriam (Work) Anderson and Douglas Augustus Anderson.

She attended Kellogg High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Interior Design and Home Economics from the University of Minnesota. After working in various fields including insurance and interior decorating, she returned to Anoka Ramsey Community College in 1994 for a Registered Nursing degree. She worked as a nurse in MN for 5 years before following her dream to be a traveling nurse. She traveled to Virginia, California, and New Zealand before settling in Tennessee. Margaret loved her family fiercely and had a fond affection for animals, movies, music, antiques, and books.

Ms. Anderson is survived by her children: Chris (Rebecca) Mangimeli and Carin (Brian) Call; grandchildren: Lillianna and Matthew Mangimeli, and James Call; and her nephews, Jim, Rich, and Dane, as well as numerous cousins and well-loved friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Eleanor and Douglas Anderson; and siblings, Virginia Hansen, and Dean Anderson.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN on Saturday, July 9th from 3 pm – 5 pm.

Memorials should be directed to Alive Hospice of Nashville, TN, and the American Lupus Society.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

