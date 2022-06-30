'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Coming to Digital -- if You Have 4 Hours to Spare

Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to social media today to reveal the second in a series of promotional images for Clerks III, counting down to the film's official trailer release on Wednesday. That trailer will give fans their first look at many of Smith's "View Askewniverse" characters since Clerks II in 2006. In spite of having a major studio distribute the film -- something that Smith has not sought for his last few movies -- the filmmaker is still doing a roadshow tour with the picture, and will put tickets on sale for the first handful of cities when the trailer drops. A second wave of announcements will be made at Comic Con International in San Diego, which also seems like a good place to make an announcement for a broad release, where fans who can't get tickets to Smith's roadshow Q&A sessions can catch the movie anywhere for the price of a ticket.

