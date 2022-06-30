Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for June 30

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announced today an upcoming free special mentor speaker series in July and August for older teens. This informative speaker series takes place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for older teens ages 14-21 years in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness and more.
