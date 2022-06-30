ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham's East End Connector to open to drivers this afternoon

By Nia Harden, WRAL reporter
WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham, N.C. — The long-awaited East End Connector, soon to be known as Interstate 885 will Durham on Thursday afternoon. Connecting U.S. 70 to the Durham Freeway, officials with the North Carolina Department of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Johnston County issues boil water advisory

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss. In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Cars
Durham, NC
Traffic
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

New highway I-885 opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials say the new highway could cut some drivers commute down by around 10 minutes and ease congestion through downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
cbs17

Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St. When they got to the scene, they report finding...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes multiple lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 4:03 p.m. and NCDOT currently estimates that it will last until […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
raleighmag.com

Bringing Back Main Street

Raleigh’s most significant players have united to reenergize Fayetteville Street. “Let’s invest and make this the coolest street—certainly in North Carolina, but in the Southeast and beyond,” says Fayetteville Street stakeholder Thomas “Skip” Hill. “Let’s really make it pop. So when people think of Raleigh, it’s different from what Fayetteville Street is now.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police investigating double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
WRAL

Caught on Cam: Smithfield police officer crashes into car during chase

Smithfield, N.C. — A Smithfield police officer who joined in a police chase Saturday night crashed into a truck while speeding through an intersection. WRAL's Breaking News Tracker caught it on camera. The chase started when the Garner Police Department pursed a driver down U.S. Highway 70 but lost...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Durham home burst into flames along North Hyde Park

More than 40 firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Durham home on North Hyde Park Avenue early Friday morning. The entire home was engulfed in flames, the Durham Fire Department said. Live power lines were found on the ground and Duke Energy was called in to help...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC leaders try to persuade tech company to open in Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina leaders are trying to persuade a computer chip company to come to Chatham County. In the proposed state budget released Tuesday, state officials recommended spending $112 billion to get the unnamed computer chip company to call Chatham County home. In return, the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy