North Texas Olympian Jasmine Moore qualifies for World Championships in both triple and long jump

DALLAS — Chicago-based Portillo’s (Nasdaq: PTLO) is bringing a traveling Beef Bus to North Texas, the company announced in a news release this week. Yes, you read that correctly. Portillo’s Beef Bus will tour North Texas from July 11-23, beginning at the future site of the Portillo’s Restaurant...
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.
DALLAS — Fair Park Fourth resumed for the first time Monday night since COVID-19 took hold of Dallas in 2020. Sadly — the return of the event along with other festivities in DFW — couldn’t be fully enjoyed without the headline of another mass shooting in America in the back of minds.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — For more than seven months, Wes Milner kept getting reports of a dog near Grapevine Lake that would pop up late at night or in early mornings but would flee anytime someone got close. “There was a dog going through the trash at Whataburger,” Milner, a...
An interstate agreement from 2016, parents’ determination, and 25 years of constant police work helped bring William Reece back to Texas after he received a death sentence in Oklahoma. All of that culminated in a pair of court hearings last Wednesday when Reece pleaded guilty to the 1997 murders...
AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of people across the U.S. are celebrating freedom as Americans, but other countries are currently fighting to keep their independence. As the war continues in Ukraine, people are still leaving their homes to escape the violence. Irina and Oleg had to leave their home in...
This is not the only time Averie Bishop broke ground. Before winning Miss Texas Saturday, June 25, she was already the first Asian American Miss Lufkin in 2019 and Miss Dallas in 2020 in the Miss America pageant circuit. Her latest achievement is another win for diversity and representation in North Texas.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with pool parties, fireworks and celebrations of all kinds across America and especially in the state of Texas. One of those key factors that every good Independence Day celebration has is a barbecue. And you can’t do barbecue without...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth fire crews are battling multiple grass fires in the area following fireworks displays on July 4. The Fort Worth Fire Department said that as of 10:30 p.m., the department has responded to 145 calls for grass or brush fires. "It is very dry....
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. The incident happened on June 29, 2022, around 9:28 pm. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Phillip A. Williams, 27, of McAlester, died at the scene. Authorities say Williams was...
Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. about a half mile east of Lake Murray Marina in Love County. The boy, who was not named but troopers said is from Oklahoma City, was recovered in...
It's been called one of the most haunted places in all of Oklahoma, and that's saying a lot. There are all kinds of creepy and disturbing stories about this location being told, some even becoming legends. So what is this haunted place and what are the stories people are telling?...
Comments / 0