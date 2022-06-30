Avian flu: Warning after Hailsham gulls found with disease

Health officials are investigating a suspected outbreak of foot and mouth disease, prompting the enforcement of a 10km control zone around a west Norfolk pig farm.The restriction prevents the movement of any animal at risk of being infected in or out of the site near Feltwell, Kings Lynn.Foot and mouth disease, which has nothing to do with hand, foot and mouth disease common among children, affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep and pigs.“Following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10km temporary control zone has been declared around a premises...
