Avian flu: Warning after Hailsham gulls found with disease

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are being warned not to touch or pick up dead birds, after avian flu was detected in gulls in Hailsham, East Sussex. The town council said the disease had been detected in young birds at Hailsham Common Pond. The Department for...

www.bbc.com

Smithonian

Avian Flu Hits U.K.’s Seabird Colonies

The latest avian flu outbreak, which has led to the deaths of millions of domestic birds in the United States, has spread to wild seabird colonies in the United Kingdom. At least a thousand northern gannets in the world’s largest colony of such birds, in Scotland, have died from the illness. Avian flu has also spread to wild birds in Norfolk and the Farne Islands in England.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Viruses make people more attractive to mosquitoes, study finds

Some viruses can change a body’s odour to be more attractive to mosquitoes, a new study has found. Penghua Wang, an assistant professor of immunology at the University of Connecticut, noted in a piece for The Conversation that mosquitos are the deadliest animal in the world, causing more than a million deaths each year from diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya fever.A mosquito that bites a person with a virus can transfer it to the next person the insect bites. Factors such as body temperature, the carbon dioxide from a person’s breath and odour...
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

As if Mosquitoes Weren’t Evil Enough

This article was originally published in The Conversation. Mosquitoes are the world’s deadliest animal. Hundreds of thousands of deaths a year are attributed to mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya fever. How mosquitoes seek out and feed on their hosts are important factors in...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

What is foot and mouth disease and can humans get it?

Health officials are investigating a suspected outbreak of foot and mouth disease, prompting the enforcement of a 10km control zone around a west Norfolk pig farm.The restriction prevents the movement of any animal at risk of being infected in or out of the site near Feltwell, Kings Lynn.Foot and mouth disease, which has nothing to do with hand, foot and mouth disease common among children, affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep and pigs.“Following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10km temporary control zone has been declared around a premises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover norovirus and other 'stomach viruses' can spread through saliva

A class of viruses known to cause severe diarrheal diseases—including the one famous for widespread outbreaks on cruise ships—can grow in the salivary glands of mice and spread through their saliva, scientists at the National Institutes of Health have discovered. The findings show that a new route of transmission exists for these common viruses, which afflict billions of people each year worldwide and can be deadly.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'They're everywhere': microplastics in oceans, air and human body

From ocean depths to mountain peaks, humans have littered the planet with tiny shards of plastic. We have even absorbed these microplastics into our bodies—with uncertain implications. Images of plastic pollution have become familiar: a turtle suffocated by a shopping bag, water bottles washed up on beaches, or the...
ENVIRONMENT
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Some Viruses Can Make Your Blood Smell Tastier to Mosquitoes

After the infection, changed aroma attracts mosquitoes, bite the host, drink their infected blood, and then spread the virus to the next victim. Infection with the Zika and dengue fever viruses affects the smell of mice and humans, according to a study published in Cell today. The changed aroma attracts mosquitoes, bite the host, drink their infected blood, and then spread the virus to the next victim.
SCIENCE
BBC

End-of-life: How home nurses helped ease my husband's last days

He was a fan of rap music, and had an impressive church-like entrance to his home, which epitomised the loving family inside. These were Allen Bryant's first recollections of Kevin Leonard, who died last year from cancer. Kevin's wife Eben reminisced as if they were old friends - yet they...
HEALTH
