Avian flu: Warning after Hailsham gulls found with disease

Some viruses can change a body’s odour to be more attractive to mosquitoes, a new study has found. Penghua Wang, an assistant professor of immunology at the University of Connecticut, noted in a piece for The Conversation that mosquitos are the deadliest animal in the world, causing more than a million deaths each year from diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya fever.A mosquito that bites a person with a virus can transfer it to the next person the insect bites. Factors such as body temperature, the carbon dioxide from a person’s breath and odour...

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO