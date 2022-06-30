ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Southern Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Laurens; Southern Greenville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laurens and southeastern Greenville Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Greenville Downtown, or near Donaldson Center. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mauldin, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Donaldson Center and Fork Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Elbert, southeastern Hart and southwestern Anderson Counties through 630 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Hartwell, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elberton, Hartwell, Russell State Park, Middleton, Lake Russell, Dewy Rose, Rock Branch, Nuberg and Ruckersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Washington County in east central Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sandersville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sandersville, Davisboro, Tennille, Oconee and Riddleville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

