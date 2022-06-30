Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Laurens; Southern Greenville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laurens and southeastern Greenville Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Greenville Downtown, or near Donaldson Center. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mauldin, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Donaldson Center and Fork Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO