Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Elbert, southeastern Hart and southwestern Anderson Counties through 630 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Hartwell, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elberton, Hartwell, Russell State Park, Middleton, Lake Russell, Dewy Rose, Rock Branch, Nuberg and Ruckersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
