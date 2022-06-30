ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County restaurant announces closure days after two people were shot outside

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A restaurant in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County, has announced it is closing its doors for good days after two people were shot outside. Two people were taken...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman arrested after stabbing in Blairsville Borough

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a stabbing in Blairsville early Sunday morning. According to a news release, Blairsville police responded to West Market Street for a stabbing. According to police, the victim was life flighted to UPMC Presbyterian for stab wounds to his abdomen. According...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DA shuts down 'nuisance bar' Sweeney's Steakhouse after double shooting

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Sweeney's Steakhouse and Pub in Rostraver Township was shut down because it was a threat to public safety, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday.Citing several recent violent incidents, including a double shooting on Sunday, Ziccarelli along with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the restaurant, calling it a nuisance bar. It comes after owner Debra Hardy posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying doors were closed after nearly 26 years. "We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had," the post said. Ziccarelli, however, says her office was the one that closed the eatery down and it needed to be done. "It is my determination that this is the only way to abate the problems that have brought violence to this community and placed law enforcement officers in grave danger," Ziccarelli said.The restaurant is for sale and Ziccarelli made clear if new ownership is found, it will be allowed to resume operations.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Suspect identified and arrested in string of robberies

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another. Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible. On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Rostraver Township, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Rostraver Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police arrest suspect for 2 armed robberies minutes apart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another.West Mifflin Police said the suspect held up the BP gas station on Buttermilk Hollow Road also robbed a BP station in Pleasant Hills 30 minutes earlier. The identity of the suspect has not been released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man sought by U.S. marshals on warrant arrested in New Kensington; felony gun charges filed

A man being sought by U.S. marshals was charged with illegal possession of a handgun after New Kensington police helped take him into custody. In addition to a felony gun charge, Richard Joseph Mautino, 20, of the 500 block of Fourth Avenue was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension along with resisting arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sweeney S Steakhouse
CBS Pittsburgh

Argument on Allegheny River Walk ends in shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More information has emerged about a shooting downtown earlier this week. According to police, two parents were arguing on the Allegheny River Walk and then the argument escalated. The woman and man were arguing when it escalated and the woman pulled out a gun, firing at him twice. He said he didn't have a gun on him at the time. Now the two are facing charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
butlerradio.com

One Person Taken To Hospital After Center Twp. Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a car went into the side of a garage in Center Township. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Mercer Road. State police say 22-year-old Ashley Priester of Butler failed to stop at...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police accuse Arnold man of selling drugs after crack, scales found in Cheez-It box during raid

An Arnold man was accused of dealing drugs after police said they found nearly 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, scales, guns and cash when they raided his home. Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Constitution Boulevard was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARNOLD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy