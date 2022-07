NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is offering three classes aimed at seniors and their smart devices. Get To Know Your Gadget will be presented at the Main Library, located at 125 Morris Turnpike, in Newton, on two Saturdays, July 16 and July 30, from 11:00 a.m.-noon. Each class is limited to 10 participants and their favorite, or must frustrating, device.

