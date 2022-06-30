ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Grab your umbrella: Storms to move in this afternoon, evening

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vs1xX_0gQZau7W00
Ocoee sunrise (Russell Martin)

ORLANDO, Fla. — We will have a dry start in Central Florida but you should prepare for storms this afternoon.

There is a 60% chance of storms this afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs will climb to 92 degrees in Orlando.

The active afternoons will continue over the next few days.

The rip current risk will stay elevated through the Fourth of July.

In the tropics, we are watching one disturbance near Texas, which is bringing rain to the state and to Louisiana.

Potential Cyclone 2 continues to make its way through the Caribbean. It is headed to Nicaragua and Honduras late Friday.

The next storm’s name will be Bonnie.

No storms are headed to Florida.

