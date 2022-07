Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) doubled in 2021 and remained strong in the first quarter of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s latest Global Electric Vehicle Outlook report.Despite the coronavirus pandemic and associated supply chain snarl-ups across the globe, more and more drivers were able to respond to the need to address the climate emergency and rein in carbon emissions by backing sustainable motoring and switching to a fully electric or plug-in hybrid model.Last year, 6.6m EVs were sold worldwide, with more bought globally every week (130,000) than in the whole of 2012, a trend that continued into...

