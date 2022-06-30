ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ can expect a warm, slightly rainy 4th of July weekend

By Alex N. Gecan, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

New Jersey is in for some warm weather peppered with rain and the odd thunderstorm for Fourth of July weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is forecast to be heaviest Saturday, with showers possible Friday night and Sunday morning through midday in most parts of the state, according to the NWS . Below is the NWS' forecast for the different regions of the state.

Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore will see temperatures in the upper 80s in Monmouth and Ocean counties Thursday, and in the lower 80s further south. Friday will be a few degrees warmer and sunny with showers and thunderstorms possibly starting to move in early Saturday morning.

More: Concerts, sh ows and more at the Shore for July Fourth

More: Here is where to watch July 4th fireworks in Monmouth and Ocean counties in 2022

Showers are "likely" and thunderstorms "possible" all along the Shore Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdEjr_0gQZZAuz00

Showers are possible again Sunday morning and midday, with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. Monday the sun returns, with high temperatures staying in the high 70s to low 80s.

North Jersey

The northern part of the state will stay sunny Thursday and Friday, with showers and thunderstorms moving in shortly after midnight Friday night. Saturday will have a "chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m."

Rain and thunder should taper off overnight Saturday, but Sunday will still have a chance of showers before 2 p.m. and high temperature around 82. Monday will be mostly sunny and will have a high around 83.

More: Where to find Independence Day fireworks displays in North Jersey

Central Jersey

Thursday will stay sunny Thursday in the central part of the state with a high near 88, jumping to 93 Friday and a "slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m."

More: Fireworks, Pat Benatar and more in store for Jersey Sh ore's July Fourth weekend

The region will also have "a chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m." Saturday, also tapering off overnight through 2 p.m. Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s both days.

More: Where to see fireworks in Middlesex County this Fourth of July

Monday will remain mostly sunny with a high of 87.

South Jersey

The inland part of South Jersey will see some of the highest temperatures of the state going into the weekend, with highs of 91 Thursday and 93 Friday. A chance of showers after midnight Friday will lead to more rain and possible thunder after 2 p.m. Saturday, which will have a high of 89.

More: Where to celebrate Fourth of July with South Jersey fireworks, parades and other events

As with much of the rest of the state the rain and thunder should be on its way out by 2 p.m. Sunday, which will have a high of 84, before a mostly sunny Monday with a high of 88.

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press. You can reach him at 732-547-1365 or agecan@gannettnj.com, or follow him on Twitter @GeeksterTweets.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ can expect a warm, slightly rainy 4th of July weekend

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Monmouth County, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy