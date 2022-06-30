ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Fire tears through Struthers house

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZT8tx_0gQZYCie00

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Flames tore through a home in Struthers Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Frank Street.

Family learns building will be demolished by chance

Firefighters said this home was vacant and getting ready to be torn down.

No injuries were reported by firefighters.

Local restaurant under new ownership

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Struthers, OH
Accidents
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
granthshala.com

Akron Police Set to Release Footage of Black Man’s Shooting

The Midwestern US city of Akron, Ohio, prepared on Sunday for residents’ response to the release of police body camera footage of the shooting of a young black man. Police tried to stop 25-year-old Jayland Walker last week for a traffic and equipment violation. He followed her in his car for a while and then Walker left his car and fled. According to reports, he was shot at least 60 times by the police.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Two shot in western Pa.: report

Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Police: Woman shot in Youngstown after dispute with son

Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot on Youngstown’s South Side late Wednesday. Police and an ambulance were called to the 2000 block of South Heights Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Officers say the incident was a domestic situation between a man and his mother. The man told...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy