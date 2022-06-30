Fire tears through Struthers house

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Flames tore through a home in Struthers Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Frank Street.

Firefighters said this home was vacant and getting ready to be torn down.

No injuries were reported by firefighters.

The cause is under investigation.

