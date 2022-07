American rapper Snoop Dogg has been one of the most prominent names when it comes to the non-fungible token (NFT) and Web3 space. Snoop Dogg has launched several projects across different blockchains and has shown vast interest in the space as a whole. As the market heads into a full-blown bear cycle, most investors in the space have become wary regarding the future of the networks but the rapper continues to remain positive.

