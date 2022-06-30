Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cabarrus, central Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or near University City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Mint Hill, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO