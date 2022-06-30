Tottenham seal deal to sign Richarlison from Everton for initial £50m

Richarlison celebrates after scoring for Everton against Brentford last month.

Tottenham have concluded a deal to sign Richarlison from Everton for £50m plus up to £10m in add-ons and will announce the signing provided the forward passes a medical in Brazil.

Agreement was reached regarding personal terms on Wednesday and the clubs have settled outstanding issues relating to the deal’s structure, clearing Richarlison to make the move he wanted to a Champions League club.

Tottenham had offered players including Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn in part-exchange but Everton wanted a cash-only transfer. The first part of the paperworks have been signed and Richarlison is poised to leave Everton four years after he was bought from Watford. Chelsea made a late attempt to buy the 25-year-old, proposing a player-plus-money deal, before Spurs closed negotiations.

The Brazil international has scored 53 goals in 152 games for Everton and should soon be joined at Spurs by the Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet. The clubs are in advanced talks over a season’s loan for the France centre-half, with a meeting scheduled for Thursday to discuss issues including his salary. Lenglet, who started seven La Liga games last season, is keen on the transfer.

Tottenham have made three signings this summer, bringing in Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and the back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

A deal struck for Richarlison before 1 July would help Everton as they seek to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The club have recorded losses of £372.6m over the past three financial years – raising questions from Leeds and Burnley over any potential breaches of league rules – and could include the fee in this year’s accounts.