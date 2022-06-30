Hazleton man sent to jail on burglary charges
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Luzerne County is currently being held in jail after police say he burglarized a Uni-Mart.
Hazleton Police were called to the Uni-Mart on South Church Street in Hazleton on Tuesday just after 2:30 a.m. for a burglar alarm. Police say there were signs of burglary at the convenience store.
After further investigation officials say they took 21-year-old Angel Reynoso-Soto into custody in the 200 block of South Pine Street.
Reynoso-Soto was charged with felony burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $50,000 bail.
