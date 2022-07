Right fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price rejoined the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the visiting San Diego Padres. Betts, 29, returns from the 10-day injured list after missing 15 games with a right rib fracture. The five-time All-Star is hitting .273 with 17 homers and 40 RBIs in 60 games this season. He was back in the leadoff spot Sunday as the Dodgers set out for a four-game series sweep.

