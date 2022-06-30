ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Fire tears through Struthers house

By Jonathan Renforth
WYTV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Flames tore through a home in Struthers Thursday...

www.wytv.com

whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigate body found in Columbiana

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a Columbiana neighborhood. Dispatchers confirm that officers were called out to the 200 block of South Elm to investigate what they will only describe as a deceased individual. Investigators are not releasing further information on the person's name or...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Woman shot in Youngstown after dispute with son

Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot on Youngstown’s South Side late Wednesday. Police and an ambulance were called to the 2000 block of South Heights Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Officers say the incident was a domestic situation between a man and his mother. The man told...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County

ONSABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision in Stark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Thomas K. Miller, of Minerva. In a news release, the highway patrol said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S....
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Traffic delayed at Lehigh Tunnel following crash on I-476

An accident on I-476 is causing delays between Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and SR903, 511PA reports. PA Turnpike Alerts writes all traffic is released at the Lehigh Tunnel due to a crash inside. All traffic was temporarily stopped because of a crash inside the tunnel. All lanes inside the tunnel are now open.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Trio accused of firing BBs at Warren home, striking teen

Police have charged three people accused of firing BB guns at a Warren home and a teenager who lived there. Officers were called to the 400 block of Ohio Avenue NW just after midnight Tuesday when the 72-year-old homeowner told dispatchers that two windows had been shot out and her fourteen-year-old grandson had been shot.

