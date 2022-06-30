ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: COVID, tick bites, poison ivy

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zpwu_0gQZPEEd00

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma flares, seasonal allergies, colds and rashes.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports that there is still a strong demand for COVID testing, although they saw slightly fewer cases this week. They began to vaccinate kids under the age of 5. They also treated poison ivy, swimmer’s ear and other viral upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports tick bites, hand, foot and mouth disease, COVID-19, ear infections, pink eye and croup.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about Lyme Disease:

“In order to transmit Lyme disease, a tick needs to be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If it gets found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly. The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers, grip the tick at the base of the head, and lift straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin.

If a tick wasn’t noticed, it will eventually fall off on its own. In many cases, in the one to two months following that bite, the child may have a red, spreading rash at the site of the bite. This rash will sometimes have some central clearing, making it the classic bullseye rash, but can also be an expanding circular red rash without the central clearing. The rash will not be raised and will not have any scaling skin associated with it. It typically does not hurt. Any expanding painful rash needs to be evaluated by a doctor to ensure it isn’t an infection called cellulitis.

Lyme disease, if it was transmitted, can also cause a flu-like illness with aching and fever for a couple days within seven to 10 days after the tick bite. Lyme does not cause cold symptoms like runny nose or cough.

Any bullseye rash or painless expanding rash should be evaluated by a doctor. There are treatments that will completely kill the Lyme organisms.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Lanternflies continue to plague area

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

‘Losing what could have been’: 30 years after ‘Back to Sleep,’ infant sleep deaths surging again

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Most American parents know it, and that knowledge has saved countless lives. “We estimate there about 150,000 people alive today because of the ‘back to sleep’ campaign,” which encouraged parents to place infants on their backs for sleeping, said Dr. Michael Goodstein, a neonatologist at WellSpan York Hospital. But most […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc27 News

Fireworks and negative effects on veterans and pets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fireworks can be a great way to celebrate July 4th, but the sound of those showstoppers can be a bad thing for military veterans and pets. If users are not careful those fireworks could trigger fear and trauma. Nonprofit leaders and medical experts say the sound of those fireworks can have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York shelter opens its doors to those who need a respite from the heat

YORK, Pa. — A non-profit, faith-based organization in York County announced it is opening its doors today to those who need a place to cool off. LifePath Christian Ministries said it will open its Men's Shelter at 363 W. Market St. in York as a cooling station for those who need a respite from the heat, which is expected to surge into the 90's Friday afternoon.
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

It’s Her Destiny: Amy Brickner takes you to the source for farm-fresh milk, ice cream

On a stretch of land near Carlisle, down the road a bit, you’ll find what Amy Brickner calls her “Destiny,” a place where she feels at home and at peace. A crowd gathers around her, welcoming her as she nears the slide. Suddenly, all heads turn to get a glimpse of the enthusiastic, ginger-furred straggler who, when he realizes he is missing out, begins charging at full speed, grunting loudly, eager for a greeting.
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Poison Ivy#Covid#The Tick#Lyme Disease
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Timmy

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Air passengers could face delays, cancelations

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — AAA says the share of people traveling by air over the Fourth of July weekend will be the lowest since 2011. It comes amid issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays. Some passengers at Harrisburg International Airport told WGAL they have run...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Hershey fireworks and more to celebrate 4th of July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy