What’s Going Around: COVID, tick bites, poison ivy

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma flares, seasonal allergies, colds and rashes.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports that there is still a strong demand for COVID testing, although they saw slightly fewer cases this week. They began to vaccinate kids under the age of 5. They also treated poison ivy, swimmer’s ear and other viral upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports tick bites, hand, foot and mouth disease, COVID-19, ear infections, pink eye and croup.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about Lyme Disease:

“In order to transmit Lyme disease, a tick needs to be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If it gets found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly. The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers, grip the tick at the base of the head, and lift straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin.

If a tick wasn’t noticed, it will eventually fall off on its own. In many cases, in the one to two months following that bite, the child may have a red, spreading rash at the site of the bite. This rash will sometimes have some central clearing, making it the classic bullseye rash, but can also be an expanding circular red rash without the central clearing. The rash will not be raised and will not have any scaling skin associated with it. It typically does not hurt. Any expanding painful rash needs to be evaluated by a doctor to ensure it isn’t an infection called cellulitis.

Lyme disease, if it was transmitted, can also cause a flu-like illness with aching and fever for a couple days within seven to 10 days after the tick bite. Lyme does not cause cold symptoms like runny nose or cough.

Any bullseye rash or painless expanding rash should be evaluated by a doctor. There are treatments that will completely kill the Lyme organisms.”

