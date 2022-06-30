ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York neighbors: Obituaries for June 30

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue Crawford. She said, “Police defused the situation. The suspect is now in jail on charges. No serious injuries occurred.”. York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

The history of York College

YORK – The institution known as York College, and now York University, has been a very important part of the fabric of this community. And its history reaches back to 1879. According to the history book, “York County, Nebraska, Yesterday and Today,” York College originated as “a group of far-sighted business leaders proposed the building of a college and purchased a building site with sufficient acreage for that purpose. This land was then offered to the Nebraska United Methodist Conference as an inducement to locate a college of that faith in York.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Soon, 1 in 3 York County residents will be over 65

YORK – By the time 2030 rolls around, one in three people living in York County will be 65 years old or older. “York County is aging,” said Randy Jones from Aging Partners as he met with the York County board members this week. “In 2017, 26% of the county’s population was 60 and over. Between 2015 and 2030, the population of persons age 65 and over is expected to increase to 32%. More York County residents will seek services to remain healthy and independent in their own homes.”
YORK COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
York, NE
York News-Times

York man sentenced for assault, resisting and disturbance

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York earlier pleaded no contest to assault, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and refusal to submit to testing. This week, he was sentenced in York County District Court. Initially, he had been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which were felony...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York's Fun City in full swing

YORK -- Fun City in York is exactly what the name implies. Located in the York Community Center, the indoor entertainment center is bringing imagination and exploration to the fingertips of the youth. Fun City all began with vision. York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts said she wanted the...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#York News Times
York News-Times

Governor promotes Voter ID during York visit

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts made a stop in York as he traveled around the state, promoting the placement of the Voter ID initiative on the ballot, in order for the people to decide. This policy would require all voters to present their identification when casting a ballot. Joining...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

One person killed when tree falls on house in Lincoln, LFR says

One person was killed when a tree fell on a house in the Country Club Neighborhood on Thursday afternoon and caused the chimney to collapse, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Rescue crews responded to the 2700 block of Manse Avenue at about 1:10 p.m. on a reported structure collapse....
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
York News-Times

Probation ordered in meth case

YORK – Jason Hudson, 35, of Belvidere, was charged with a felony after methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop and this week he was sentenced to probation in York County District Court. This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

SOS Seniors bounce back to thump Neligh 10-2

OSCEOLA - The Neligh Seniors broke out of the gates with two runs in the top of the first Thursday night, but after that it was all SOS and Pierce Branting. The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels trimmed the Neligh lead to 2-1 in the second and a four-run fourth ignited a nine-run scoring outburst by the Rebels in the fourth and fifth innings combined on their way to the 10-2 win in five innings.
NELIGH, NE
York News-Times

Summer camp for Bronco girls not about wins and losses

YORK - This past Tuesday the Centennial Bronco girls’ basketball team was in York to compete in the Duke team summer camp. The off-season work that goes on during the summer camps is about getting in the gym and working with teammates to build chemistry, according to head coach Jake Polk.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy