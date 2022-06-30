Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 30

DECATUR — After preparing for a long Fourth of July weekend, local butchers on Saturday were just getting started on one of their busiest days. “This is our busiest weekend of the year for sure,” said Zach Keck, co-owner of Decatur’s Notorious mEATS and the food truck Notorious P.I.G. BBQ.
Former Sheriff Koonce appears to be the focal point of more problems in Shelby County than we have seen anywhere, but there is hope. Law Enforcement Committee minutes reflect Koonce would be accepting applications for Auxiliary deputies in the very near future. “His goal is to have 11 auxiliary to match the 11 patrol deputies currently on the roster. Sheriff Koonce reported he predicts a startup cost of $1400.00 to provide each of the new 11 Auxiliary with 1 shirt and 1 pair of pants, with all other equipment for the unit being provided by themselves.”.
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is offering a variety of activities to help families celebrate the Fourth of July, ending with fireworks over Lake Decatur at dusk. The day begins with the annual Staley Run White and Blue fun run at 8 a.m. in Nelson Park. Kids can take part in the half-mile run at 7:30 a.m. or join the adults in the 2-mile or 5K run/walk.
The City of Springfield may make changes to how it observes the Juneteenth holiday. When the city adopted a formal observance of the holiday marking the end of slavery, it noted that its observance would always fall on June 19th. This year, that meant there was no official day off for city government, because the 19th fell on a Sunday. But Mayor Jim Langfelder and Aldermen Shawn Gregory and Roy Williams, Jr. have introduced an ordinance to make Juneteenth like all other holidays, so that when it falls on a Sunday, the city would take Monday off.
MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System announced Friday that it now fully owns its Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a news release that the Fayette County Circuit Court held a public hearing on Wednesday and, following no objections, approved the Mattoon-based health system's acquisition of the Fayette County Hospital building. The release reported that this action paved the way for Sarah Bush Lincoln to fully own the hospital in Vandalia following the signing of the agreements to transfer the assets on Thursday.
DECATUR — Zachary Wilham, 27, of Decatur, has died as the result of injuries sustained in a a collision on Interstate 72. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon reported that Wilham died at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. The same crash claimed the life of Lucas Otto of Arthur.
Illinois State Police are investigating an accident in Shelbyville Friday that left a pedestrian dead. WAND-TV reports that a semi was attempting to make a right-hand turn at Route 128 and Main Street when a woman in a wheelchair entered the roadway. The semi struck the 58-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
DECATUR — Michael Slover Sr., the patriarch of a family of murderers who killed and dismembered their ex-daughter-in-law, has died in prison while serving a 65 year sentence. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed his death to the Herald & Review Wednesday. Slover, understood to be aged about 76,...
After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the time of the year for floats, marching bands, and nostalgia of the red, white and blue. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration will host a series of events on Monday to celebrate July 4. The lineup begins with a 5K race from the State Farm Center at 9:30 a.m. The […]
DECATUR — Police said they are seeking two Decatur women involved in separate incidents of making threats with a gun. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the first trouble occurred Friday night when a man said a 51-year-old woman pulled a gun and menaced him by pressing the barrel of the weapon against his teeth.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Athens. Macoupin County Fairgrounds at 9:30 p.m. on July 2. Champaign County Freedom Celebration at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Kirby Avenue, between First and Oak Streets. Chatham. South Park at dusk on July 2. Dawson. July 3 from 5-11 p.m. 420 Ledlie St...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Downtown Champaign’s Taylor Street will be the home for block party every first Saturday of Summer. The “Toast to Taylor Street” event will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, and features 13 local artists and vendors, and musical performances from seven local bands.
Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville woman died Friday after being struck by a semitruck trailer. According to an Illinois State Police report, Shannon D. Watkins, 58, was in a wheelchair and entered the roadway at the same time a semitruck was making a right-hand turn at the intersection of Illinois 128 and Main Street. The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m.
A Springfield woman is headed to prison for a drug conspiracy that also put her son behind bars. 50-year-old Jennifer Fisher pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges that she helped her son hide and sell hundreds of pounds of cannabis and laundered the proceeds of those sales. Fisher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Edward W. Sheffield, 68, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A public memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 with private family services to follow at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
