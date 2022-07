Madison ties season-high hits for fourth time in win. Ashwaubenon, WI – The Mallards were able to sweep the Green Bay Rockers on Saturday night with a 10-5 at Capital Credit Union Park. The victory over the Rockers marked the third series sweep of the season and second consecutive series win for the Ducks in a row. Tonight’s win was the fourth in a row for the Mallards marking a new season high.

