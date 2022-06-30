ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Tips from Tim on the way out for new Timberlake AD

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatey Walton knows it doesn’t happen this way for everybody. When she was hired as Timberlake High athletic director in early May, she had a few weeks to learn whatever she could from the outgoing AD, the retiring Tim Cronnelly. “Once I got hired I really followed him...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums take two more, clinch spot in Monday's semis

COEUR d’ALENE — Coeur d’Alene put itself in a good position entering the final day of the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene Wood Bat Classic with a pair of wins on Saturday. Jayden Butler struck out seven in five shutout innings for Coeur d’Alene, which beat the Spokane Expos 16U Red 2-0 at Thorco Field in its second game of the day, a game shortened to five innings due to lightning in the area.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums win two to open wood-bat tourney

COEUR d’ALENE — Ryan Schneider drove in three runs and Owen Benson pitched a complete game as the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen beat the Calgary Blues Premier 18U 4-1 to finish 2-0 on the first day of the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene Wood Bat Tournament at Thorco Field. In...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes July 2, 2022

Tickets on sale for inaugural Big Sky Hall of Fame Induction in Spokane. An induction ceremony and banquet honoring the inaugural Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame class is scheduled for Saturday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane. Tickets for the event are $80...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Brenna Greene says goodbye to KREM 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is my last day at KREM 2 and I want to take some time to thank everyone who has been part of this four-year journey. I’ve always seen Spokane as my adult home because I came into my own during my time at Gonzaga as a student. I jumped at the opportunity to move back a few years into my career as a sports journalist. Every single day, it was an incredible privilege to serve the region that helped me become the person I am. This has easily been the most fulfilling, enthusiastic and exciting four years of my career in television, and I am so thankful.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Coeur d'Alene Press

Troy James, Sr., 85

Troy James, Sr., 85 of Hayden, Idaho, went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by family at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on June 25, 2022. Troy was born in 1936 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to William and Bertie James. He was one of five siblings. At 18, he joined...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

IRONMAN: Thank you, Coeur d'Alene

The North Idaho Sports Commission would like to thank the City of Coeur d’Alene for supporting a successful IRONMAN 70.3. Highlights included: 539 IRONKIDS racing McEuen Park followed by a pancake feed hosted by the CDA Tri Team; 3,000-plus volunteers providing support to make the event possible; an inaugural North Idaho Sports Commission Community Festival held at City Park, featuring local businesses selling food, drink, and crafts; and finally, the 2,134 athletes that participated in one of the most iconic races in the world.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

It was an offhand comment from a good friend. If you ever get a chance to live in Kalispell, Mont., or Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, he said, jump at it. They’re both beautiful places. That was spring 1977. I was 27 and covering county government in Stockton, Calif. By...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lenz sparks Northern Lakes to league win

RATHDRUM — Number nine hitter Cooper Lenz went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs, three on a triple in a five-run third inning, as Northern Lakes beat Camas Prairie 8-3 in a class A North Idaho League game Thursday at Lakeland High. In the nonleague second game,...
RATHDRUM, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Jones
Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael R. Valente II, D.C., 57

Michael R. Valente II, D.C., passed away June 9, 2022, of sepsis caused by a staph infection of unknown origin. All who knew Mike are saddened by this sudden, great loss. Born Oct. 31, 1964, on Long Island, N.Y., Mike moved with his mom, dad, and four siblings to Hayden Lake, Idaho, in 1971.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall (Randy) William Rockwell Beach, 44

The world lost an incredible human on June 26, 2022, when Randy left us while making International Sawdust in the Bahamas. Randy was born June 28, 1977, in Missoula, Mont., to Deborah Ann Withrow and Oliver Rockwell “Rocky” Beach. He graduated from Cusick High School and had a passion for softball which he played for 6 years. After moving to Spokane Randy earned a living being a stagehand, doing various construction and landscaping at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, before perfecting his craft as a finish carpenter. In 2007 Randy became a father to his beloved daughter Brooklyn Beach.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Laurence (Larry) Ronald Seaward II, 68

Laurence (Larry) Ronald Seaward II, age 68, of Hayden, Idaho, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born on Jan. 25, 1952, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Mary and Larry Seaward I. At the age of 19, Larry enlisted in the Army. He valued this service highly and...
HAYDEN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Front Row#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Horseshoe Bend
Bonner County Daily Bee

Black bear spotted around Hayden, Canfield, Dalton Gardens

A black bear has been reportedly roaming around Hayden and Canfield in recent weeks and Idaho Fish and Game officials are urging residents to be careful. According to a Friday press release, several residents have reported seeing a black bear in a neighborhood near Canfield Mountain, and in the Hayden View Drive and Packsaddle Drive area, just north of Dalton Gardens.
DALTON GARDENS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing in North Idaho

There’s one topic that everyone who grows tomatoes has an opinion about — and that’s pruning. To prune or not to prune? Ah, good question. There are several reasons why you might want to prune your tomatoes, including to prevent disease; to remove sucker-branches that can crowd the plant; for shape and growth habit, especially for espaliering or single-stem vertical growing; or to slow or stop growth near the end of the growing season.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Eileen Bennett Doyle, 68

Eileen Bennett Doyle, 68, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2022, at Hospice House South, Spokane, Wash., with family members by her side. The daughter of Robert Hugh Doyle and Phyllis Cliver Doyle, Eileen was born on Feb. 13, 1954, in Anderson, SC. She attended College of San Mateo, San Mateo, Calif., San Francisco State University, California State University at Los Angeles, and received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School at Los Angeles.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

James Allen Davis, 89

James Allen Davis was born on Jan. 17, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert and Myrtle (Johnson) Davis. He grew up in Des Moines and graduated from East High School in 1951. In 1952, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He served as a dental technician, based in San Diego, Calif., and was honorably discharged in 1956.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
GonzagaNation.net

Is Conference Realignment Coming for Gonzaga?

Earlier this week USC and UCLA announced they will be leaving the PAC-12 to join the Big 10 by the 2024 season.  Dan Dickau has an in depth look at what that will do to West Coast college athletics as a whole as well as Gonzaga specifically.  He as takes a deep dive on what the ...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

At Hoopfest July 1, 2022

Courtesy photo The Lakeland Hawks from Rathdrum became the “King Losers” by winning the consolation bracket for their third-grade boys division in their first year at Hoopfest last weekend in downtown Spokane. From left are Kamden Asher, Braxton Smith, Palmer Murphy and Jaden Hoffman.
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for July, 2 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Coeur d'Alene City Council invites you to the public hearing, to be held July 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to hear oral comments and written comments on the following items: ITEMS: A-2-22 What is being requested: Aspen Homes & Development, LLC is requesting a proposed 5.9-acre annexation from County AG to City R-5. Location: A parcel of land in the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 50 North, Range 3 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, being a portion of Tax Number 11539 as described in Book 152 of Deeds at page 97, Instrument No. 258044, and also including Tax Number 1078 as described in Book 152 of Deeds at page 109, Instrument No. 258120, records of Kootenai County and commonly known as 1808 N. 15th Street. A full legal description of the parcel, and a map, may be viewed at the City's Planning Department during regular business hours. Public Hearing time and location: The public hearings will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room, Lower-level of Coeur d'Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Avenue, at the regular meeting of the City Council on July 19, 2022. To obtain more information on the above requests or copies of the staff reports, contact the Planning Department at 769-2240. Meeting packets are also posted and available on July 15, 2022 at the City's website at www.cdaid.org by clicking on "Government," then "City Council," and then "Council Agenda Packets." The hearing will be held in a facility that is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations will be available upon request made at least five (5) days prior to the hearing. For more information, contact the City Clerk at (208)769-2231. Renata McLeod City Clerk Legal#9028 AD#544610 July 2, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Anna Marie Curtis, 87

Anna Marie Curtis passed away peacefully in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on June 20, 2022, as she joined her Lord in Heaven. Anna was born on Oct. 17, 1934, to Peter and Mary Klem. She was born in Jasper, Ind., where she was the youngest of nine and the only girl of the bunch.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy