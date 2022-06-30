THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Tips from Tim on the way out for new Timberlake AD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Coeur d'Alene City Council invites you to the public hearing, to be held July 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to hear oral comments and written comments on the following items: ITEMS: A-2-22 What is being requested: Aspen Homes & Development, LLC is requesting a proposed 5.9-acre annexation from County AG to City R-5. Location: A parcel of land in the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 50 North, Range 3 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, being a portion of Tax Number 11539 as described in Book 152 of Deeds at page 97, Instrument No. 258044, and also including Tax Number 1078 as described in Book 152 of Deeds at page 109, Instrument No. 258120, records of Kootenai County and commonly known as 1808 N. 15th Street. A full legal description of the parcel, and a map, may be viewed at the City's Planning Department during regular business hours. Public Hearing time and location: The public hearings will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room, Lower-level of Coeur d'Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Avenue, at the regular meeting of the City Council on July 19, 2022. To obtain more information on the above requests or copies of the staff reports, contact the Planning Department at 769-2240. Meeting packets are also posted and available on July 15, 2022 at the City's website at www.cdaid.org by clicking on "Government," then "City Council," and then "Council Agenda Packets." The hearing will be held in a facility that is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations will be available upon request made at least five (5) days prior to the hearing. For more information, contact the City Clerk at (208)769-2231. Renata McLeod City Clerk Legal#9028 AD#544610 July 2, 2022.

