Newborns, whose brains, spines or spinal cords do not properly develop in utero, can be born with neural tube defects (NTD), increasing their risk of physical disabilities, intellectual impairments and death. Newborns in eastern Africa are nearly five times more likely to have a NTD compared to those in the United States, according to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers.

