Computational tools and new strategies make drug discovery more efficient

By American Chemical Society
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chemical industry has only scratched the surface of possible molecules that could be used as drugs, which is unimaginably greater than the number of stars in the universe. To make navigating this vast chemical space more manageable, researchers are using new computational tools that make the process cheaper and more...

phys.org

Phys.org

Researchers use AI to detect new family of genes in gut bacteria

Using artificial intelligence, UT Southwestern researchers have discovered a new family of sensing genes in enteric bacteria that are linked by structure and probably function, but not genetic sequence. The findings, published in PNAS, offer a new way of identifying the role of genes in unrelated species and could lead to new ways to fight intestinal bacterial infections.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Photon-controlled diode: An optoelectronic device with a new signal processing behavior

A photodetector is a kind of optoelectronic device that can detect optical signals and convert them into electrical signals. These devices include photodiodes, phototransistors and photoconductors. Although there are many types of photodetectors with different mechanisms and structures, depending on their electrical output characteristics before and after illumination, the representative...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Discovery#Computing Power#Computers#Chemistry
Phys.org

Advocating a new paradigm for electron simulations

Although most fundamental mathematical equations that describe electronic structures are long known, they are too complex to be solved in practice. This has hampered progress in physics, chemistry and the material sciences. Thanks to modern high-performance computing clusters and the establishment of the simulation method density functional theory (DFT), researchers were able to change this situation. However, even with these tools the modeled processes are in many cases still drastically simplified. Now, physicists at the Center for Advanced Systems Understanding (CASUS) and the Institute of Radiation Physics at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) succeeded in significantly improving the DFT method. This opens up new possibilities for experiments with ultra-high intensity lasers, as the group explains in the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A ceramic aerogel made with nanocrystals and embedded in a matrix for use in thermal insulation applications

A team of researchers at the Harbin Institute of Technology, in China, working with a colleague in the U.S., has developed a new kind of aerogel for use in flexible thermal insulation material applications. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they made their aerogel and how well it worked when extreme heat was applied.
CHEMISTRY
Fast Company

How 2022 is shaping up to be a(nother) year of integration

Integration is key for organizations today across pretty much every technology stack they own, which is probably why it’s a major factor in Gartner’s Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022. But, there is a risk that integration has become a feature rather than an outcome we work toward, a checkbox if you will, rather than a primary goal that delivers significant and measurable value. This is especially true in security, where ‘integration’ questions have been included in every enterprise and service provider product and service RFP for the past decade or more—yet many security stacks are still poorly integrated.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Highly-sensitive SERS probes developed to detect the PD-L1 biomarker

Recently, a team led by Prof. Huang Qing at the Institute of Intelligent Machines, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has reported the fabrication of ultrasensitive biosensors based on Surface-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) to detect the cancer metastasis related programmed death ligand (PD-L1) biomarker.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists investigate temperature effect on semiconductor optical amplifiers

The effect of temperature on the performance of the semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOAs) is an important research point. Amer Kotb and his colleagues from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have for the first time investigated the effect of high temperatures on the performance of various SOAs, including conventional SOAs, carrier reservoir (CR)-SOAs, reflective SOAs (RSOAs), and photonic crystal (PC)-SOAs at different speeds.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hidden in genetics: The evolutionary relationships of two groups of ancient invertebrates revealed

Kamptozoa and Bryozoa are two phyla of small aquatic invertebrates. They are related to snails and clams (collectively called mollusks), bristleworms, earthworms, and leeches (collectively called annelids), and ribbon worms (nemertea). But their precise position on the tree of life, and how closely related they are to these other animals, has always puzzled evolutionary biologists. Previous studies have consistently moved them around. What's more, while Kamptozoa and Bryozoa were originally considered to form one group, they were separated based on their appearance and anatomy.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists unravel working principles of a promising material for fast-charging batteries

Skoltech researchers with the help of their colleagues from Moscow State University unveiled the charge storage mechanisms of NiBTA—a recently discovered material that can enable advanced fast-charging batteries. Their report is published in Chemical Science. Fast-charging batteries are needed for many applications, such as electric vehicles that suffer from...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Universal optothermal micro/nanoscale rotors

The fundamental rotation of micro and nano-objects is crucial for the functionality of micro and nanorobotics, as well as three-dimensional imaging and lab-on-a-chip systems. These optical rotation methods can function fuel-free and remotely, and are therefore better suited for experiments, while current methods require laser beams with designed intensity profiles or objects with sophisticated shapes. These requirements are challenging for simpler optical setups with light-driven rotation of a variety of objects, including biological cells.
AUSTIN, TX
Phys.org

'Soft' CRISPR may offer a new fix for genetic defects

Curing debilitating genetic diseases is one of the great challenges of modern medicine. During the past decade, development of CRISPR technologies and advancements in genetics research brought new hope for patients and their families, although the safety of these new methods is still of significant concern. Publishing July 1 in...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ibuprofen tablets with flavor added survive better in space

Ibuprofen tablets modified to survive in space have returned to Earth and shown that those with added flavor survived better with less degradation than those with no added taste. Researchers from the International Flavor Research Center at the University of Nottingham worked with the University of Adelaide on the research...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

It takes three: The genetic mutations that made rice cultivation possible

Rice has a long history as a staple food in Japan and other parts of Asia. The results of a new study by an international research collaboration suggest that the emergence of cultivated rice from wild rice plants is the result of three gene mutations that make the seeds (i.e. the grains of rice) fall from the plant less easily.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Research reveals the complexity of loneliness during lockdown

A study exploring loneliness and solitude during lockdown highlights how different people experienced social restrictions as either "hell or bliss." The study, published in Analyses of Social Issues and Public Policy and by researchers from the University of York, gathered stories of lockdown loneliness from 70 participants aged between 17 and 73, in order to explore how various forms of loneliness affected people in different ways.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Exploring how adding UV treatment to water chlorination can actually increase toxic trihalomethane production

Halobenzoquinones (HBQs), as new emerging disinfection by-products (DBPs), are frequently detected in potable and swimming pool waters. In fact, HBQs are also precursors of other DBPs such as currently regulated trihalomethanes (THMs), which pose a high risk to the public health and the environment. When UV is applied during the chlorination process, the DBPs formation may be quite different from that under chlorine alone or UV alone. However, there remain many questions that require further investigation. For instance, does UV/chlorine combined disinfection promote or limit the transformation of HBQs into DBPs compared with chlorine-only disinfection? Particularly, does UV play a significant role in the transformation of organic precursors and the formation of DBPs upon chlorine disinfection?
SCIENCE

