Which Sheetz locations in WV can you find $3.99 gas?

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sheetz announced that certain types of gas will be $3.99 through the Fourth of July on Monday and it has caused some confusion. What types of gas is at this price and where can I get it?

According to a press release from Sheetz , Unleaded 88 (U88) will be $3.99 per gallon and Ethanol 85 Flex Fuel (E85) will be $3.49 per gallon. They say this is to, “help reduce pain at the pump for consumers.”

Typically, you will see three types of gasoline at the pump. The U.S. Department of Energy says the three are: Unleaded 87, or regular grade, Unleaded 88 through 90, or midgrade, and Unleaded 91 through 94, or premium.

Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

Sheetz says these types of cars can use its U88 gas:

  • Cars made in 2001 or later
  • Light-duty trucks
  • SUVs
  • Flex fuel cars

They say cars that can use E85 gas are “flex fuel-approved.” The U.S. Department of Energy says vehicle models after 2008 will have a yellow gas cap or an “FFV” or “Flex Fuel” badge on the body if they can use E85.

The Department of Energy does warn consumers that using E85 instead of Unleaded 88 can get you 15% to 27% fewer miles per gallon.

Certain counties in West Virginia do not have a Sheetz location that carries E85 or U88 gasoline. Below are the locations in West Virginia that do carry those types of gas, according to the Sheetz website’s location finder . Sheetz’s website says each location carries both U88 and E85 gasoline unless noted otherwise.

Berkeley County

  • 5175 Hammonds Mill Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404 (Store #425)
  • 4430 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25405 (Store #546) (Located near the Eastern WV Regional Airport)

Brooke County

  • 1525 Main Street, Follansbee, WV 26037 (Store #446)

Cabell County

  • 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 (Store #419)
  • 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504 (Store #660)
  • 432 18th Street W, Huntington, WV 25704 (Store #427)
  • 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, WV 25541 (Store #424)

Fayette County

  • 27 Whitewater Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840 (Store #444)
  • 5481 Robert C Byrd Drive, Mount Hope, WV 25880 (Store #457) (Crossroads Mall)

Hancock County

  • 239 Three Springs Drive, Weirton, WV 26062 (Store #234)

Hardy County

  • 268 Genny Loop, Moorefield, WV 26836 (Store #144)

Harrison County

  • 20 Oakmont Lane, Bridgeport, WV 26330 (Store #516)

Jackson County

  • 701 West Main Street, Ripley, WV 25271 (Store #584)

Jefferson County

  • 1130 Marlow Road, Charles Town, WV 25414 (Store #438)
  • 7948 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV 25443 (Store #160)

Mineral County

  • 1280 New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV 26726 (Store #168)

Monongalia County

  • 1901 Earl L Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26505 (Store #249)
  • 1865 Mileground Road, Morgantown, WV 26505 (Store #690)
  • 3522 Monongahela Boulevard, Star City, WV 26505 (Store #486)

Nicholas County

  • 1300 Wal Street, Summersville, WV 26651 (Store #443)

Ohio County

  • 6 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059 (Store #429)

Putnam County

  • 104 St. Rt. 19, Hurricane, WV 25526 (Store #433)
  • 4344a Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560 (Store #494) (Only carries E85)

Raleigh County

  • 810 Ritter Highway, Beaver, WV 25813 (Store #473)

Randolph County

  • 1601 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV 26241 (Store #563)

Wood County

  • 306 Ann Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 (Store #640)
  • 1102 7th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 (Store #643)
