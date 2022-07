Happy 4th of July! I hope that you had a wonderful weekend and were able to enjoy time with family and friends. Picnics are the best, except I usually find myself eating way too much and feeling stuffed afterwards. I look forward to the fireworks each year, it reminds me of being a kid and staring up into the sky with wonder and amazement at each burst of color. We would drive into town, spread a blanket out on the ground and wait for what seemed like hours. Of course, it was only about 20 to 30 minutes but as a child it seemed much longer. Daddy would make homemade popcorn to take with us to munch on as we watched. I loved it!

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO