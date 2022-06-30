ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC: Road closure of West Road in Adams

By Aubree Carr
 3 days ago

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work will close West Road and Fred Mason Road from Fisk Road to Reservoir Road Thursday.

Restaurant damaged in fire on Route 5 in Bernardston

The DPW will be conducting road work on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. which will close the road and cause no thru traffic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

