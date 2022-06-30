TRAFFIC: Road closure of West Road in Adams

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work will take place July 5-8, as part of the city of Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project. On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be milling Appleton, Stratford, and Belvedere avenues, and Howard, Elm, and View streets. The first course of asphalt will be applied in these locations on Thursday and Friday.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO