The Brooklyn Nets still need to trade Kevin Durant after his request. There are many teams around the NBA looking to make the move to acquire the former MVP. When 28 NBA team is interested in trading for Durant, it shouldn’t be news. But when it’s the Golden State Warriors? It absolutely makes headlines given the history of their relationship. It was even previously reported that Golden State was the only team outright not interested. Now they are?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO