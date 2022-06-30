ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

The library announces Wednesday afternoon performances

sanjuanjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the San Juan Island Public Library. The San Juan Island Library’s Wednesday Afternoon Performances series for children and families is back this summer. All...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

sanjuanjournal.com

Madrone Cellars pairs well with local art and compassion

Several local artists recently proved that art and compassion make great partners! The A Bear Called Friday Art Sale, Auction and Wine Tasting held at Brickworks June 17 was a huge success, raising over $11,000 to benefit the organization, Animals Asia. The event featured art donated by San Juan Island artists, a silent auction and the wines and ciders of Madrone Cellars.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Special summer programs for students

Submitted by the San Juan Island Public Library. The San Juan Island Library is offering a variety of special summer programs for students in grades K-5th and grades 6-12th. All programs are free and offered as part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities. No prior registration is required to attend. Please email egriffin@sjlib.org for more information or visit www.sjlib.org to view a calendar of events.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Library to hold bond resolution public hearing

Submitted by the San Juan Island Library. SJI Library Board of Trustees monthly meeting with Public Hearing for the Purpose of a Bond Resolution: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 3 p.m.. This is a hybrid in-person or Zoom meeting; the public is welcome; meeting access information: www.sjlib.org. Comments and questions are...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Become involved in the San Juan Island Trails Committee

Submitted by the San Juan Island Trails Committee. The SJI Trails Committee has a new meeting day and location: Thursday, July 7th at the Island Rec office, located at 580 Guard Street, across from the high school parking lot. Join us from noon to 1 p.m. and learn about upcoming...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Pet of the Week, meet Bagel

Submitted by the Animal Protection Society Friday Harbor. In honor of Cat World Domination Day, June 24, we have chosen Bagel as our Pet of the Week. He is one to take over your heart and your home. Bagel would prefer to be the one and only ruler of the house, as he does not want other cats getting in the way of his conquest. Bagel is, unfortunately, FIV+, but is otherwise in great shape and expected to live a long, healthy life if given the right indoor environment. He loves his people and will demand endless amounts of pets and affection. Despite his age, Bagel is still quite spry and young at heart. He loves to play with a variety of toys that challenge his quick reflexes. This regal mastermind has a beautiful tuxedo coat that sports an abstract smile on his back and is sure to bring one to your face!
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Operation Dry Water begins July 2

Submitted by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities and fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water, through the July 2 – 4th weekend.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

OPALCO work on Warbass Way: Street Closure and Traffic Impacts

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. Traffic flow on Warbass Way will return to normal on Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 10 as OPALCO plans to cease work for the long holiday week. OPALCO is authorized to resume activities on Monday, July 11. The utility pole replacement project...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

