The library announces Wednesday afternoon performances

Submitted by the Animal Protection Society Friday Harbor. In honor of Cat World Domination Day, June 24, we have chosen Bagel as our Pet of the Week. He is one to take over your heart and your home. Bagel would prefer to be the one and only ruler of the house, as he does not want other cats getting in the way of his conquest. Bagel is, unfortunately, FIV+, but is otherwise in great shape and expected to live a long, healthy life if given the right indoor environment. He loves his people and will demand endless amounts of pets and affection. Despite his age, Bagel is still quite spry and young at heart. He loves to play with a variety of toys that challenge his quick reflexes. This regal mastermind has a beautiful tuxedo coat that sports an abstract smile on his back and is sure to bring one to your face!

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO