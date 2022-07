As telescopes have become more advanced and powerful, astronomers have been able to detect more and more distant galaxies. These are some of the earliest galaxies to form in our universe that began to recede away from us as the universe expanded. In fact, the greater the distance, the faster a galaxy appears to move away from us. Interestingly, we can estimate how fast a galaxy is moving, and in turn, when it was formed based on how "redshifted" its emission appears. This is similar to a phenomenon called the Doppler effect, where objects moving away from an observer emit the light that appears shifted towards longer wavelengths (hence the term "redshift") to the observer.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO