Asbury Park, NJ

Phil Lesh enlists Dawes to bring Grateful Dead music to life July 4 at Stone Pony

By Alex Biese, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Phil Lesh is heading back to Asbury Park, and he’s bringing some Friends with him.

The legendary bassist of the Grateful Dead is set to headline the Stone Pony Summer Stage for a special July 4th appearance.

Phil Lesh and Friends, the ever-evolving musical collective searching for new revelations within the Dead’s sound, includes Taylor Goldsmith, the singer and guitarist of Dawes.

“Being on stage and being with Phil and learning how to get into that zone with him has been such a massive lesson for all of us,” Goldsmith said. “I remember at one of our first rehearsals ... I asked him, because there were three guitarists on stage and a keyboard player, ‘Who do you want to take that solo after that second chorus?

' ... He was like, ‘All of us and none of us.’ And that became the M.O. for the rest of our time together. I started to understand what he was looking for.”

Goldsmith and his drummer brother Griffin Goldsmith, keyboard player Lee Pardini and guitarist Trevor Menear will also be on the Pony stage, along with Lesh’s son Grahame on guitar and vocals, and singer Niicki Bluhm.

It’s the latest step in a Lesh/Dawes collaborative relationship that has included shows at both the Nashville location of Brooklyn Bowl and the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. Fittingly, the Lesh/Dawes union was the brainchild of longtime music business insider Peter Shapiro, the man behind the Capitol Theatre and Brooklyn Bowl.

For Taylor Goldsmith, it’s been an exercise in musical exploration alongside one of rock’s most adventurous seekers.

“(Lesh) would even say (in rehearsal), ‘When someone’s singing or someone’s soloing, don’t just get out of their way. Join them, play with them. Don’t start just hitting the chords, get in there,’ ” he said. “So there is just interweaving and cascading of playing at all times."

'There's no braver band that ever was'

Since endearing themselves to fans and critics alike with their folksy classic rock revivalism more than a decade ago, Dawes has collaborated on stage and in the studio with the likes of Jackson Browne, Robbie Robertson and John Fogerty. But in joining forces with Lesh, Goldsmith and company have experienced the musical high-wire act that comes in the improvisation-heavy land of the Dead.

“I think that there’s no braver band that ever was,” Goldsmith said. “I think that most bands ... will learn their thing, they’ll learn their parts, they’ll hit their marks and they’ll take it onto a stage. And the Dead do the opposite, and they constantly put themselves in situations where they don’t know if they’re going to get out of them. And in a way, that’s the most thrilling, and it’s also the most human. It feels like you’re really on an adventure.”

As Dawes has progressed, the Dead’s influence on the band has become more explicit. Early gems such as “When My Time Comes” from 2009’s “North Hills,” “A Little Bit of Everything” from 2011’s “Nothing is Wrong” or “Most People” on 2013’s “Stories Don’t End” all have an earnest, structured, wide-eyed romanticism.

By contrast, “Someone Else’s Café/Doomscroller Tries to Relax” is a sprawling, unpredictable 10-minute trip. A single from the band’s upcoming album “Misadventures of Doomscroller” (due July 22 via Rounder Records) recalls the Dead’s iconic, serpentine tryptic of “Help on the Way,” “Slipknot!” and “Franklin’s Tower” from 1975’s “Blues for Allah.”

“I listen to songwriters that I love and priorities shift and what they represent or what they’re chasing changes, their targets change,” Goldsmith said. “And for me, when I was 24 or 25, doing ‘Nothing is Wrong’ and ‘Stories Don’t End,’ it was a young single guy that was writing about that a lot, so that dictated the way that we sounded.”

Goldsmith has come a long way from the early days of “North Hills,” when he had to compose the album’s guitar solos in advance “because I didn’t know how to come up with them in a take. I didn’t have ears like that yet, my fingers couldn’t do that yet.”

“As Dawes has gone on I’ve sort of been learning guitar in front of everybody and it’s fun to me," he continued. "I hope people get a kick out of that on some level. So now we’re getting to this place where I’m not writing about being single anymore - I’m not coming from this sad, existential young man place. I’ve fallen in love with guitar in a way that I frankly wasn’t on our first album.”

Goldsmith expects the shift in the band’s sound to inspire some back-and-form between fans who prefer either the “old Dawes” or the “new Dawes,” and it’s a conversation he said he wishes people will have.

“That dialogue to me is the essence of being engaged with an artist,” he said. “So (it’s important) for us to have changed, and the Dead has been a big part of that.”

Phil Lesh and Friends, 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 4 at the Stone Pony Summer Stage, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, tickets $75 in advance and $80 at the gate, available at the Stone Pony box office or via Ticketmaster. For more information, call 732-502-0600 or visit stoneponyonline.com/summer-stage .

Alex Biese has been writing about art, entertainment, culture and news on a local and national level for more than 15 years.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Phil Lesh enlists Dawes to bring Grateful Dead music to life July 4 at Stone Pony

