Buffalo had another strong regular season last year. They won the AFC East again and then punished the rival Patriots in the playoffs winning 47-17. Then they lost to Kansas City in one of the best playoff games in recent memory. The Chiefs seem to have their number, but that is sports, right? I am not sure there is a better team in the NFL right now, and that includes the Rams who they play to start the season (and are the defending Super Bowl champs).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO