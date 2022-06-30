Flames rip through multiple homes in McKeesport; 2 people taken to hospital

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A massive two-alarm fire leveled one home and damaged several others, as well as a car, in McKeesport Thursday morning.

Flames broke out at a home in the 1800 block of Soles Street around 2:05 a.m. It took firefighters nearly three hours to get the flames under control.

Two elderly people in one home were taken to the hospital, but a neighbor told us they’re expected to be OK.

A man who lives inside the home told Channel 11 that five people, including himself, live there.

“I heard a lot of cracking on our front porch. We didn’t know what it was. My sister was yelling, ‘Get out, get out, get out, there’s a fire!’ Ran down the steps. We couldn’t get out the front door because it was fully engulfed that fast,” he said.

He said he and his family used the backdoor to get out of the home.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. An accelerant detection K-9 unit was brought to the scene to assist.

