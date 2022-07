Many of Us are Calling This "Shreveport's Worst-kept Secret". Pepito Munoz is opening his next restaurant venture in Downtown Shreveport. Pepito had been posting several cryptic statuses on Facebook which got a bunch of us guessing as to what was next. It wasn't long until he was featured on Shreveport's Downtown Development Authority's Facebook page which confirmed our suspicions, our favorite waiter was coming downtown to add a whole lot of fabulous latin flair to our community.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO