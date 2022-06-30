ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for handover anniversary

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for events to celebrate 25 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule and the inauguration of the city’s new leader, John Lee. Xi’s visit, via high-speed rail, is his first to...

The Associated Press

Timeline: Hong Kong under 25 years of Chinese rule

HONG KONG (AP) — The following are key events in the history of Hong Kong, which marked the 25th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule on Friday. China had promised the territory could retain its civil, economic and political liberties for 50 years under the “one country, two systems” framework. However, in recent years Beijing has severely limited rights to free speech and assembly and virtually eliminated political opposition under the rubric of maintaining national security.
Washington Examiner

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is launched — sort of

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new partnership with Pacific countries could strengthen the position of the United States, both economically and militarily, in the region.]. In May, President Joe Biden kicked off a process leading to a future U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)....
nationalinterest.org

Little Red PRCs: Could China Conquer Taiwan Without Fighting?

As America considers how to defend Taiwan against conventional forms of invasion, it must also pay significant attention to attack along non-traditional vectors. It is 2028 and Xi Jinping has begun his fourth term as president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). After a month of threats, he sends wave after wave of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to invade Taiwan. Scholar Lyle Goldstein writes, “Between parachute and heliborne forces, China could quite reasonably hope to put 50,000 soldiers on the island in the first wave and well over 100,000 in the first 24 hours.” This is the common conception: China launching a massive conventional assault on Taiwan. But what if China did not attack with conventional troops? What if it used covert forces trained to win without fighting? Such a scenario presents vexing challenges for a conventional mindset. Already, U.S. intelligence officials are warning that the PRC wants to peacefully take Taiwan and is “working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over our [U.S.] intervention.” Thus, as America considers how to defend Taiwan against conventional forms of invasion, it must also pay significant attention to attack along non-traditional vectors.
The Independent

Hong Kong has risen from ashes, says Chinese president during visit amid tight security

Hong Kong has risen from the ashes and overcome severe challenges, China’s president Xi Jinping said as he arrived in the city in a rare visit to mark 25 years of the handover of the former British colony.It was the Chinese leader’s first visit outside mainland China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 as he remained hunkered down in a virus-free bubble.He arrived in Hong Kong for a two-day, tightly scripted visit to reinforce the Chinese government’s authority over the city amid high-security cover with 30,000 additional deployments of the police force, blocked roads and...
Axios

China's Xi defends Hong Kong clampdown during visit to city

China's President Xi Jinping said his government had acted "for the good of Hong Kong" and defended imposing a new "patriots only" elections system on the Asian financial hub during a visit to the city Friday. Driving the news: Xi was in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of...
US News and World Report

Greece Proceeds With Purchase of 20 Lockheed F-35 Fighter Jets -PM

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent an official request to the United States for the purchase of 20 Lockheed Martin-made F-35 fighter jets, the country's prime minister said on Thursday. NATO member Greece spends more than 2% of its gross domestic product on defence spending. It has beefed up its...
NBC News

Chinese president visits Hong Kong 25 years after Britain rule ends

It has been 25 years since the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, and while the city has been operating under its own government, China has been tightening its grip over the last few years. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports on how President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong in what critics are calling a declaration of victory. July 2, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan boosts advanced chip plans, warns of high-tech fallout if China invades

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Friday it would join the race to make next-generation 2-nanometer chips by 2025, amid growing saber-rattling from China. The company said it would start volume production of the low-energy...
