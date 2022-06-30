ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsinite Josh Bilicki prepares to race as NASCAR takes over Road America

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d95Zl_0gQZ7U0G00

Road America will be bustling with NASCAR races this Saturday and Sunday and one local underdog is competing on both days.

"Can we go out there and win the race? You know that's going to be a tall task for us. Can we go out there and run top ten? I think we can," Josh Bilicki says. "You know, I think a top ten for our organization, I think that's a win. I think that's a win at a road course. Now in the Xfinity Series? I think we can go out there and win. I think we're going to go there this year and be very competitive. You know, if I had to grade one track that we could race competitively at? I think it's going to be Road America."

The Cup series is as competitive as it's ever been.

"There are 32 teams that are B plus organizations. It hasn't been this competitive since I really followed the sport. You know, since, the mid-2000s," Bilicki says. "We have been so lucky to have Zeigler Auto Group and the partners we have this year but you know, we're still competing. It's a David versus Goliath honestly."

Bilicki hasn't always had it easy. He has one top ten over his 6 year NASCAR Cup career. So, he's heard the social media scuttlebutt.

"We have 30 employees," Bilicki says. "These big teams? Joe Gibbs? Hendrick? They have billion-dollar, you know billion-dollar owners who can invest their own resources into their organization. Which they do. And they have 500 plus employees. You know, we can't compete against that, at the level we're at right now."

Lance Allan asks I can't believe that I think this is your 6th year in Cup and third full-time year because you had those first three years where you were kind of running a few races here and there. Does that blow your mind?

"So we just raced at Sonoma this past weekend and that's where I made my first Cup Series start in 2017. So being there, brought back a lot of memories," Bilicki says.

And Josh never forgets his Wisconsin roots.

"Lately I've been doing a lot of go-kart racing, karting," Bilicki says. "And Badger Kart club, where I grew up racing, there's a lot of kids out there who maybe they look up to me. And if I can give them any advice? I'm all for that so if there's anybody watching and they go out to Badger Kart club during the week and want any coaching? I'm always available for that."

Lance Allan asks so you're saying like on a Tuesday or a Wednesday night, you can show up in Dousman, and Josh Bilicki could give you a lesson on a go-kart?

"100 percent!" Bilicki says. "And it's happened this year already. Multiple times. It's awesome!"

Bilicki is pulling double duty, and actually feels he might have a better shot at victory in the NASCAR Xfinity race, on Saturday, July 2.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Dousman, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Eight Wisconsin Marching Bands Invited to 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Eight Central and Northwoods Wisconsin High Schools will combine to form the 430-member Northwoods Marching Band in the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade next January. “We’re looking for moments of happiness in this world,” said Wausau East Band Director Rob Perkins as he and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bilicki
wearegreenbay.com

Gusty winds and warm; scattered thunderstorms across Wisconsin

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Several lines of showers and thunderstorms will set up across Wisconsin Thursday, so you can plan for rain. The take away is that our northern communities will get rain first in the morning, while the southern half of the area will have a chance for rain mainly in the afternoon and evening.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Look up: F-16 fly overs take place at July 4 events near you

As most of us celebrate America’s independence, 13 communities in Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will see an Air Force-approved F-16 jet fly-over of their area. If you are in one of the below communities, you may see two F-16s from the 148th Fighter Wing,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road America#Zeigler Auto Group
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms possible in Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening

An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lack of rain has crops falling behind in central Wisconsin

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The recent rain may not be enough to keep crops growing. The erratic rain patterns have crops in some areas of central Wisconsin falling behind. June is usually one of the wettest months of the year, but this year, there is a lack of rain. “It...
ATHENS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: Cheapest areas to fill up before July 4th

(WFRV) – With gas prices not easing up, you may want to plan accordingly and find where the cheapest options are to fill up your tank for your July 4th travels. According to AAA car travel will set a new record, despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road during the holiday weekend. The high amount of car travel may be due to recent issues with air travel and concerns of cancelations and delays.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
cwbradio.com

Potential Power Shortage May Lead to Blackouts in Wisconsin this Summer

(Terry Bell, WRN) A potential power shortage may be a concern in Wisconsin this summer. Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak tells Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce this week that the possibility of blackouts should be a wake-up call. Demand for energy is expected to be high, and the operators...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation’s 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank...
WISCONSIN STATE
todayspractitioner.com

Aluminum’s Potential Role in Multiple Sclerosis

When Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, noticed a growing cluster of multiple sclerosis (MS) cases near his clinic in Wisconsin, he wanted to know why. As he investigated the mysterious occurrences, a theory emerged — aluminum may be a culprit in the development of MS. Dr. Obeidat, of the Medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy