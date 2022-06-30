ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman's mother-in-law hastily gets tattoo of her newborn baby name - but it's now been changed

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Choosing a name for your newborn baby is a big decision, so understandably some new parents take their time to decide this after their child is born.

Though you might want to update other family members on the final pick to avoid receiving monogrammed gifts with the wrong name - or perhaps something even more permanent, as one woman has shared.

Taking to Mumsne t , one mum has shared her mother-in-law's "sweet" gesture where she got a tattoo of her grandson's name two weeks after he was born.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, the new parents soon changed their mind about their son's name, and face a dilemma in how to break this news to the mother-in-law who now awkwardly has the wrong name inked on her.

"We have just had a baby two weeks ago, and my mother-in-law immediately tattooed our baby boy's name on her arm." the woman wrote.

"However, we have since had a change of heart re the name. What a nightmare!

"We didn't ask her to [get the tattoo] or know she was doing it. It's obviously really sweet of her to do it so that's not the problem, it's more just now we don't want to call him that.

There were plenty of comments from fellow Mumsnet users who weighed in to give their opinion on the matter.

One person said: "Can you use that as the middle name so she can just add the "new" first name to the front?"

"Oh yikes. Perhaps she should have waited until you registered baby...," another person wrote: "Erm... can you live with that name or does it just really not work?"

Someone else added: "To be honest she was a bit premature to do it after only 2 weeks but I definitely would not want to upset my MIL so I’d try to find a compromise."

"No way would I keep a name I didn't actually want to use because someone had decided to tattoo it on their body. Use the name you like. She can have laser removal or a cover-up," a fourth person commented.

In a follow-up, the woman admitted the situation is "slight funny" but "feels so bad for her," as she explained why she and her husband decided to change their baby boy's name.

"The name absolutely doesn't work especially as my dad pointed out it sounds like a certain body part that is less than ideal," she added and even considered using the original name as the middle name like commenters on the forum suggested.

"Even as a middle name isn't really an option but we would keep it for her I guess, just not as a first name."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Mum fumes after child's father only feeds their son – and not her other three children

A mum has sparked a furious debate online after recording her son's dad dropping off McDonald's for their child – but excluding her three other kids.The clip shows the mum waiting at the window for their son's dad to arrive. “Every day my baby daddy come here with one f***ing meal for my child” she explains. “But I have three other kids! We only have one kid together but he only wanna come and bring one thing of McDonald’s. What about my other kids?”As the man gets out of his car to deliver his son's food, he becomes confused as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Dad confesses that he dated his son's new girlfriend and her child could be his

A dad has been left in a precarious situation as he discovered he used to date his son’s new girlfriend and may have fathered her child. Most people want their parents to like their new partner, but one son was about to find out just how much his dad once liked his new girlfriend. The father revealed in a post on Reddit’s r/TrueOffMyChest that he was planning to tell his son that he not only used to date his girlfriend, but that her child is the right age to have been conceived when they were together. In the post, the anonymous 45-year-old explained...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Dad's actions at gender reveal party branded massive 'red flag'

A dad-to-be's actions at a gender reveal party have been branded a massive "red flag."In a TikTok video uploaded by mum-to-be Hannah, she revealed she had the ideal gender reveal party planned for her sport-adoring boyfriend, Travis.When she threw a baseball towards Travis, it was set to burst and release pink or blue smoke to confirm the gender of their baby, who is due in October.But as Travis swung to hit the ball, releasing blue smoke indicating a baby boy, he was delighted and wildly celebrated alongside his friends.And as Hannah seemingly walked up to embrace him at the moment,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Middle Name#Mother In Law#Newborn Baby
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
RadarOnline

Florida Cop: I’m Not Casey Anthony’s Secret Lover, Sergeant Tells Radar As He Breaks Silence On Romance Rumors

Devilish diva Casey Anthony sparked another thunderstorm in Florida’s West Palm Beach — this time, pitting her alleged ex-boyfriend against a gung-ho video blogger, who charges her life is being threatened because of a social media post about "America’s Most Hated Mom."The Florida fuss has even forced Casey’s supposed former flame, Sgt. Malcolm Allison, to speak out exclusively to Radar to defend his reputation and flat-out deny he ever locked lips with the reviled mom acquitted of murdering her daughter, Caylee, 2, in one of the country’s most high-profile court cases in 2011. Also caught in the tempest is...
FLORIDA STATE
Chip Chick

After She Went Missing 40 Years Ago Under Mysterious Circumstances, Her Daughter Was Told Never To Ask Questions

Lonene Rogers, also known as "Lonnie" to many, was a nearly-deaf woman from Hayfield Township, Pennsylvania. But, she was so much more than that to her community. Lonene was a charismatic friend with a glowing smile who never used her challenges as an excuse. She also married and became a wonderful mother to two– a daughter named Alison and a son named Aaron.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy