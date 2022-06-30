ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in July, including Garth Brooks at Bank of America Stadium

By Danny Gassaway
 3 days ago
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in July.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:

July 3 and 4: Doom Flamingo, CBDB, Sam Bush, Big Daddy Love

Doom Flamingo and Sam Bush headline the Whitewater Center’s annual Fourth of July Celebration .

  • Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center
  • Time: Music starts at 6pm Sunday and Monday
  • Tickets: FREE

July 6: Petrov , Monsoon, Wild Trees

The Charlotte rockers have this month’s residency at Snug, so you can catch them on the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th.

  • Location: Snug Harbor
  • Time: 10pm
  • Tickets : $10

July 15-16: Garth Brooks

After multiple postponements of this stadium concert due to COVID-19, the country megastar added a second Charlotte show.

  • Location: Bank of America Stadium
  • Time: 7pm
  • Tickets : $79.41 for Friday or Saturday

July 15-16: Kirk Whalum

The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist visits Middle C for four performances.

  • Location: Middle C Jazz Club
  • Time: 7pm and 9:15pm
  • Tickets : $52-$65

July 21: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Tinsley Ellis

The acclaimed blues guitarists team up for the T’N’T Tour and will perform a full set each.

  • Location: Neighborhood Theatre
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets : $30

July 22: Shawn Mendes

The Canadian pop singer’s self-titled third album, which he released at just 19, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

  • Location: Spectrum Center
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets : $39.50-$324.50

July 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band , Los Lobos, The Gabe Dixon Band

It’s become a July tradition at this point it seems, but the powerhouse rock band is back, this time at PNC.

  • Location: PNC Music Pavilion
  • Time: 6:30pm
  • Tickets : $29.50-$199

July 24: Coheed and Cambria , Alkaline Trio, Mothica

The progressive rockers released their rock opera 10th album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, in June.

  • Location: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Time: 6:30pm
  • Tickets : $32.50-$93.50

July 26: Reina del Cid , Carson McKee

April saw the release of the folk singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album, Candy Apple Red, a collaborative effort with musicians across the US during the early stages of the pandemic.

  • Location: The Evening Muse
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets : $20-$25

July 31: Kenyon Dixon , Byron Juane

The R&B songwriter and vocalist has worked with everyone from Mary J Blige and Justin Timberlake to Jill Scott and Kirk Franklin, and released his latest album, Closer, in May.

  • Location: The Evening Muse
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets: $20-$100

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds

If you’ve purchased a house recently, you may have overspent by more than $100k, according to market trends. The average home in Charlotte is selling for about 55% more than its expected amount, according to recent data released by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) business school. Of note: This is not an analysis of how […] The post Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 summer experiences for every budget — from food recs to travel destinations

Presented by Bank of America. From budgeting to bill paying, Bank of America’s digital banking tools can help you take control of your finances. The cost of everything — from rent to cheeseburgers — is going up. Yes, but: That’s not going to stop us from having fun this summer, dangit! What’s happening: We rounded up […] The post 9 summer experiences for every budget — from food recs to travel destinations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
