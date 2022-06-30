Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in July, including Garth Brooks at Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in July.
First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:
July 3 and 4: Doom Flamingo, CBDB, Sam Bush, Big Daddy Love
Doom Flamingo and Sam Bush headline the Whitewater Center’s annual Fourth of July Celebration .
- Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center
- Time: Music starts at 6pm Sunday and Monday
- Tickets: FREE
July 6: Petrov , Monsoon, Wild Trees
The Charlotte rockers have this month’s residency at Snug, so you can catch them on the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th.
- Location: Snug Harbor
- Time: 10pm
- Tickets : $10
July 15-16: Garth Brooks
After multiple postponements of this stadium concert due to COVID-19, the country megastar added a second Charlotte show.
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- Time: 7pm
- Tickets : $79.41 for Friday or Saturday
July 15-16: Kirk Whalum
The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist visits Middle C for four performances.
- Location: Middle C Jazz Club
- Time: 7pm and 9:15pm
- Tickets : $52-$65
July 21: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Tinsley Ellis
The acclaimed blues guitarists team up for the T’N’T Tour and will perform a full set each.
- Location: Neighborhood Theatre
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets : $30
July 22: Shawn Mendes
The Canadian pop singer’s self-titled third album, which he released at just 19, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.
- Location: Spectrum Center
- Time: 7:30pm
- Tickets : $39.50-$324.50
July 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band , Los Lobos, The Gabe Dixon Band
It’s become a July tradition at this point it seems, but the powerhouse rock band is back, this time at PNC.
- Location: PNC Music Pavilion
- Time: 6:30pm
- Tickets : $29.50-$199
July 24: Coheed and Cambria , Alkaline Trio, Mothica
The progressive rockers released their rock opera 10th album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, in June.
- Location: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Time: 6:30pm
- Tickets : $32.50-$93.50
July 26: Reina del Cid , Carson McKee
April saw the release of the folk singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album, Candy Apple Red, a collaborative effort with musicians across the US during the early stages of the pandemic.
- Location: The Evening Muse
- Time: 7:30pm
- Tickets : $20-$25
July 31: Kenyon Dixon , Byron Juane
The R&B songwriter and vocalist has worked with everyone from Mary J Blige and Justin Timberlake to Jill Scott and Kirk Franklin, and released his latest album, Closer, in May.
- Location: The Evening Muse
- Time: 7:30pm
- Tickets: $20-$100
