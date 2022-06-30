Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in July, including Garth Brooks at Bank of America Stadium

Proudly presented by Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A., offering state-of-the-art audiology services to help you hear every musical note. Book your appointment online .

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in July.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:

July 3 and 4: Doom Flamingo, CBDB, Sam Bush, Big Daddy Love

Doom Flamingo and Sam Bush headline the Whitewater Center’s annual Fourth of July Celebration .

Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center

U.S. National Whitewater Center Time: Music starts at 6pm Sunday and Monday

Music starts at 6pm Sunday and Monday Tickets: FREE

July 6: Petrov , Monsoon, Wild Trees

The Charlotte rockers have this month’s residency at Snug, so you can catch them on the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th.

Location: Snug Harbor

Snug Harbor Time: 10pm

10pm Tickets : $10

July 15-16: Garth Brooks

After multiple postponements of this stadium concert due to COVID-19, the country megastar added a second Charlotte show.

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Time: 7pm

7pm Tickets : $79.41 for Friday or Saturday

July 15-16: Kirk Whalum

The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist visits Middle C for four performances.

Location: Middle C Jazz Club

Middle C Jazz Club Time: 7pm and 9:15pm

7pm and 9:15pm Tickets : $52-$65

July 21: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Tinsley Ellis

The acclaimed blues guitarists team up for the T’N’T Tour and will perform a full set each.

Location: Neighborhood Theatre

Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets : $30

July 22: Shawn Mendes

The Canadian pop singer’s self-titled third album, which he released at just 19, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Location: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Time: 7:30pm

7:30pm Tickets : $39.50-$324.50

July 23: Tedeschi Trucks Band , Los Lobos, The Gabe Dixon Band

It’s become a July tradition at this point it seems, but the powerhouse rock band is back, this time at PNC.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

PNC Music Pavilion Time: 6:30pm

6:30pm Tickets : $29.50-$199

July 24: Coheed and Cambria , Alkaline Trio, Mothica

The progressive rockers released their rock opera 10th album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, in June.

Location: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Time: 6:30pm

6:30pm Tickets : $32.50-$93.50

July 26: Reina del Cid , Carson McKee

April saw the release of the folk singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album, Candy Apple Red, a collaborative effort with musicians across the US during the early stages of the pandemic.

Location: The Evening Muse

The Evening Muse Time: 7:30pm

7:30pm Tickets : $20-$25

July 31: Kenyon Dixon , Byron Juane

The R&B songwriter and vocalist has worked with everyone from Mary J Blige and Justin Timberlake to Jill Scott and Kirk Franklin, and released his latest album, Closer, in May.

Location: The Evening Muse

The Evening Muse Time: 7:30pm

7:30pm Tickets: $20-$100

