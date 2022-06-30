Lightning Strike Appears to Spark Fire at Danvers Home: ‘It Was Scary'
By Michael Rosenfield
NECN
3 days ago
Dramatic images caught the moment a bolt of lightning hit a home in Danvers, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night. “So I was actually in bed I was watching a movie,” said Jessica Cross. “I heard a big bang.”. The lightning struck a house on Holten Street with four...
DANVERS, Mass. — A fire broke out at a home in Danvers after a suspected lightning strike as powerful storms rolled through the area late Wednesday night. Crews responding to a report of a possible lightning strike on Holten Street found a fire burning at a home that had a large hole in its roof.
