Things to do in Wichita, south-central Kansas to celebrate the Fourth of July

Cue the fireworks, sparklers, pool parties, patriotic music and more. This year, you can look no further than Wichita and the areas surrounding it to celebrate America’s birthday.

Here’s a list of things you can do and places you can go in the Wichita area to celebrate and commemorate Independence Day throughout the weekend and on the Fourth of July.

Know of an event not included in this article? Email Nicole Klevanskaya at nklevanskaya@wichitaeagle.com .

WICHITA

Saturday

Celebrate America! 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd. One of the oldest open-air history museums in the United States will host an Independence Day celebration. This year’s event includes a gunfight, saloon girls and an old-time medicine show. There will also be multiple carnival games at the celebration, including horseshoes and sack races. You can also treat yourself to some Kona Ice. The price to attend the celebration will be the same as the museum’s general admission, which is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $7 for youth (ages 12-17), $6 for kids (ages 5-11) and free for kids ages four and under. Cowtown members, educators, and active and retired military members and their families can attend the museum’s celebration event for free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook event posting .

Red, White, Blue on the Farm, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eberly Farm, 13111 W. 21st St. You can step out of the city and into the country to participate in the first Fourth of July celebration at Eberly Farm, which is family-owned and located on the outskirts of Wichita. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for an entry price of $10 per person the farm will have bounce houses, playground equipment, volleyball, basketball, soccer, a trail walk, crafts, games and face painting, all along with music. There will also be a snack, drink and cash bar, along with covered eating patios. Attendees can swim for $2 per person for one hour. For $15 per person, you can pre-purchase a ticket for a barbecue meal including barbecue pork, a pickle, potato salad and baked beans. Eberly Farm will also host a cornhole tournament. More information can be found at Eberly Farm’s Facebook event post .

All about Art Deco, 1-3 p.m. Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main St . For a free place to inform and inspire your 14-17 year-old kids, you can visit All About Art Deco, a one-day event hosted as part of the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum’s summer programs. During the event, you can tour the museum’s new exhibit titled “Art Deco on the Plains” and craft your own art deco designs. The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Although the program is free, space is limited; reservations are encouraged and can be made by emailing tours@wichitahistory.org or calling 316-265-9314.

Monday

Independence Day Commemoration at Wichita Veterans Memorial Park, 9-10 a.m., Wichita Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway . Wichita Veterans Memorial Park will celebrate America’s birthday with a ceremony at the park’s American Revolutionary War Memorial, across from the park’s flag pavilion. The ceremony will include a speaker, the playing of taps, a color guard, a chaplain invocation and a flag-lined entry sidewalk to the flag pavilion. More information about the ceremony can be found on the park’s website .

Annual Breakfast Fundraiser and Children’s Parade, 9-11:30 a.m., Central Riverside Park, 720 N. Sims. The Riverside Citizens Association is providing multiple festivities this year for your children to enjoy, including Flint Hills Fairies face painters and balloon sculptures, along with breakfast. Beginning at 11 a.m., animal ambassador and Kansas Wildlife Exhibit caretaker Todd Volkmann will be the grand marshal of a bicycle parade. The parade will end with an animal feeding. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast tickets are $5 for kids, $10 for adults and free for kids three and under. The Riverside Citizens Association recommends you start decorating “your bicycle, scooter, wagon, wheelchair, hoverboard, or rollerblades today” for the race. More information can be found on the Facebook event posting .

Red, White & BOOM! East of Riverfront Stadium, 7-10:10 p.m. East of the Riverfront Stadium at 275 S. McLean Blvd. At this city of Wichita celebration, fireworks will be launched east of Riverfront Stadium beginning at 9:40 p.m. There will also be food trucks south of the Hyatt Lawn at 7 p.m. Wichita Parks and Recreation and the Wichita Parks Foundation will host the event, sponsored by Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Wichita Warbird Weekend, 1788 S. Airport Road, July 6-10. B-29 Doc Hangar, Education & Visitors Center, 1788 S. Airport Road . At B-29 Doc’s five-day event, there will be nine vintage and historic aircraft on display, as well as four airplanes available for flights. Hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 6-8, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on July 9 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 10, according to the website . On July 9 at 7 p.m., Echos Band will play 1980s music. Admission throughout the week is $10 a person or $20 a family. For a full list of aircraft available for rides and on display and to purchase flight tickets, visit www.b29doc.com .

DERBY

Monday

41st Annual Firecracker Race, 4-mile at 7:30 a.m. and 1-mile at 8:30 a.m., High Park, 2801 E. James St. At this year’s Firecracker race hosted by the Derby Running Club, there will be a certified 4-mile and fast certified 1-mile course. The races are open to all ages and all abilities, including both runners and walkers. All runners will receive finisher medals, and the top male and female runners will each receive a $50 cash prize. The registration price for the 4-mile race, which will lasts an hour, is $40. Registration for both races is $45. The 1-mile race, which is 30 minutes, is $45. The first 300 people who register for the race will receive tri-blend t-shirts. You can register for the race at runsignup.com/Race/KS/Derby/DerbyFirecracker .

Derby Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., Panther Stadium, 925 E. Madison Ave. Sponsored by Derby VFW Post 7253, the city’s Independence Day Parade will begin at Panther Stadium. The parade will go west on Madison to Georgie, turn south on Georgie to Market Street and east on Market Street back to Panther Stadium. After the parade, Derby firefighters will display fire trucks and the Fire Safety House in an open house at Fire Station 81 on 715 E. Madison. If you have any questions, you can call the Derby VFW post at 316-789-8244 or email cmd@vfw7253.org .

Derby Firework Show, 9:40 p.m. High Park, North High Park Drive. Multiple food trucks will be in Derby for the show, including Funky Monkey Machines, Taters N Toppings, Snack Shack & US and Kona Ice. There will be ADA Parking at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot, and the city recommends that you bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the event. Questions can be sent to info@derbyweb.com , or you can call Derby Public Works at 316-788-0301.

HAYSVILLE

Monday

City of Haysville Fourth of July Celebration, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 706 Sarah Lane . The city of Haysville will host a variety of events to celebrate the Fourth of July. The full list of events can be found at Haysville Recreation’s Facebook event listing . Starting at 8 a.m. the city will host an Independence Day Parade. The parade will begin at Haysville Middle School on 900 W. Grand and end at the Haysville United Methodist Church on 601 E. Grand. The city will also host a free frog race at 10 a.m and a fishing derby at Riggs Park Lake that kids 3-13 can participate in. In addition, the city will host raft races, a David Holland Band Concert from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. and more before its fireworks show at approximately 9:45 p.m in Riggs Park, which the city recommends bringing a lawn chair to.

GODDARD

Saturday

Goddard Lions Club Fireworks Show, 7 p.m., CDS Baseball Fields, South Walnut Street. The Goddard Lions Club will host a free Independence Day celebration in cooperation with the city of Goddard and the Goddard School District. Festivities will include food, live music and fireworks. While supplies last, the club will serve free hot dogs, chips, water, icy pops, ice cream and watermelon at the celebration. Following the fireworks show, the celebration will continue at a pool party at the city of Goddard Pool, which will last until midnight. More information and updates on the event can be found on the Goddard Lions Club’s Facebook event .

PARK CITY

Monday

Park City Fourth of July Parade, 9:00 a.m. 61st and Independence. Park City Mayor John Lehnherr will be the grand marshal of this year’s Fourth of July Parade in Park City. The parade will begin at 61st and Independence. It will head east, turn north on Hydraulic and end in Hap McLean Park.

Park City Fourth Annual Salute to Freedom Car Show, 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hap Mclean Park, 1198 E. 69th St. North . Following the parade, Park City will kick off its Independence Day events, the first of which will be a car show. You can still register your cars for the show online . The City is looking for cars that fall into 16 categories, including pre-1940 cars/trucks to cars/trucks from 2010 and later. The City is also looking for project cars that can be driven, race cars, motorcycle or trikes, ugly cars, vehicles with all-original parts and custom class vehicles. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 on Independence Day. The first 100 registrations will receive dash plaques. First and second place, along with other special awards, will be awarded. For questions, email Jennifer McQueen at jmcqueen@parkcityks.gov or call 316-308-5384.

Park City Independence Day Pet Show, 10:30 a.m. Hap Mclean Park, 1198 E. 69th St. North. Pet owners and their pets will take the park’s center stage to compete in a pet show. All pets excepts for snakes are allowed to participate in the show, and children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The first place winner in each category will receive a trophy, and one person’s pet will win “Best of Show.” Registration for the pet show is online.

Activities in Hap Mclean Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hap Mclean Park, 1198 E. 69th St. North . Throughout the morning and early afternoon, Park City will host various other activities to celebrate Independence Day, including a water carnival on the playground area, RC car racing by Rorring Entertainment on the park pavilions, food trucks at the playground parking lot and more. In addition, the city will provide free ice cream sandwiches. There will be inflatables on the playground area and Troubles the Clown will also make an appearance. At noon, the city will host a cornhole tournament west of the park’s pickleball courts. There will be face painting from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an awards show for the parade at 10 a.m. on the park’s center stage.

Park City Senior Center, 1:00 p.m. 6100 N. Hydraulic Avenue. The city will host a bingo event at the Park City Senior Center.

Park City Firework Show, 10:00 p.m. Hap Mclean Park, 1198 E. 69th St. North . Park City will wrap up Independence Day festivities with a fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. Before the show, there will be food trucks on the playground parking lot starting at 6:30 p.m. and the Llew Brown Band will play a live show on center stage.