After three two-year terms, Democratic Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds of the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district is not seeking re-election. His effort to make the September 6th primary ballot for lieutenant governor failed when he fell short in delegate support at the Democratic state convention in June. This week, he endorsed fellow Berkshire legislative delegation member State Representative Paul Mark in the race to fill his seat. Mark has represented the 2nd Berkshire district since 2011, and has already received the support of the rest of the all-Democrat Berkshire delegation. WAMC spoke with Hinds about the endorsement and his advice for representing Western Massachusetts on Beacon Hill.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO