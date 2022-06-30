ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New Trailer Reveals New 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Gohan Transformation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving the worldwide release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and new trailer has surfaced revealing how some other characters look in new charged-up forms. On top of showing glimpses of “Orange”...

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

Toga is easily a fan favorite when it comes to the many villains that My Hero Academia has introduced to threaten hero society over the years. The Shonen series is set to bring back its anime adaptation later this year with its sixth season, which is set to have a major role for the blood-drinking villainess. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring one of Toga's scariest forms to life as the member of the League of Villains prepares for her big comeback.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Sets Up Its Heroes' New Foes

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has seen characters and battles take place in the spin-off series that might have otherwise never appeared in the shonen franchise, with the likes of Super Saiyan 4, Janenba, and the original version of Broly just being a few elements thrown into the anime. Now, with the next episode of the Ultra God Mission set to arrive this week, another major battle for the Z-Fighters is set to take place against brawlers that might never appear in Dragon Ball Super proper.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at Anime Expo Live Blog

The time has come! It feels like the world is a different place than it was when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made its anime debut. Believe it or not, season one closed at the end of 2019, and now the show is one of the biggest in anime. The industry went wild when word dropped Demon Slayer was coming to Anime Expo courtesy of Aniplex. Now, ComicBook.com is live on the scene bringing you up-to-date information on everything going down including comments from Tanjiro's Japanese voice actor, Natsuki Hanae.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fuuto PI Hypes Release With New Trailer: Watch

Kamen Rider will be making its official anime debut in just a few weeks, and has dropped a new trailer for Fuuto PI to celebrate! Toei is now celebrating the 50th Anniversary of their massively popular Tokusatsu franchise, Kamen Rider, and is experimenting with whole new ways of bringing the franchise to life. This includes the very first anime adaptation for the franchise as a whole as it takes on one of the most fondly remembered iterations of the franchise in the series' history too. But there's still so much being kept a mystery as to what to expect.
COMICS
Akira Toriyama
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Fuses Spider-Man and Deku Into One

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, hasn't been shy about the fact that he is a big fan of the heroes of Marvel Comics, with his heroes and villains definitely seeming as though they are an homage to North American comic books in general. With the mangaka working on the final arc of the series as we speak and the anime adaptation set to hit this fall, a cosplayer has smashed together Deku and Spider-Man via some truly clever cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Finally Reunites Future Trunks and Future Gohan: Watch

Dragon Ball has finally reunited Future Trunks with his fan-favorite teacher, Future Gohan. The reunion is happening over in the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime's latest episode, the Space-Time Tournament hosted by the former Supreme Kai of Time kicks off, with Goku and the Universe 7 team quickly thrown into some pretty intense matchups with variant versions of villains from their past – including an evil Piccolo! However, the matchup that fans are really buzzing about is Future Trunks taking on the mysterious Hooded Saiyan – who (we knew all along) was an alternate Future Gohan!
COMICS
ComicBook

Blue Beetle Set Video Reveals New Look at Xolo Maridueña's DC Hero

DC's ever-evolving slate of movies is expected to soon include Blue Beetle, a live-action film that will bring the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) to the big screen. While we're still over a year out from the film's debut, it seems like fans of the character are absolutely hyped for it, after the first photos and videos from the film's set debuted to great fanfare earlier this summer. In particular, there's been a lot of excitement around the film's practical Blue Beetle costume — and a newly-surfaced set video provides a look at it. The video, which you can check out below, appears to show Jaime in costume suspended on wires above a group of government agents, and trying to talk to them.
MOVIES
#Dragon Ball Super#Super Hero#Super Saiyan#The Transformation
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

Dragon Ball Heroes is currently continuing the story of the Ultra God Mission as the Z-Fighters attempt to fight against heroes and villains from alternate universes and timelines. With the latest episode having hit the net, viewers have been diven a closer look at the origin of an alternate version of Gohan, who has a very different story from the Future Gohan we came to know briefly in Dragon Ball Z. Now, fans are celebrating the arrival of this new son of Goku that many fans have named "Gohan Black".
COMICS
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Canon Details About Android 21 and Android 16

Dragon Ball Super recently made its major anime comeback, thanks to the theatrical release of its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, in Japan, and while fans from other regions, including North America, are waiting for the highly-anticipated shonen film to arrive in theaters close to them, Toei Animation already released the opening of the movie, revealing major information about two familiar androids.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Dark Look For Gohan From The Future

Unlike the Trunks from the far future ravaged by Androids 17 and 18, Future Gohan never made a comeback to Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super following his death at the hands of Dr. Gero's creations. Super Dragon Ball Heroes is changing this fact however by bringing back a very different version of this Gohan from an alternate timeline, with the spin-off series giving the son of Goku a very different aesthetic from what we've seen before.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Givenchy and Disney Present a '101 Dalmatians' Capsule

Continuing its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy led by Matthew M. Williams has put together a limited-edition capsule collection centered around 101 Dalmatians. A celebration of love and loyalty, Pongo, Perdita, and their pups from the iconic 1961 animated Disney film are featured throughout the second chapter of the ongoing collaboration.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hypebeast.com

Lyrical Lemonade Drops a Special Trailer for 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

Coinciding with the release of the Verdy x Minions capsule, American animation studio Illumination collaborates with Cole Bennett‘s young multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade for a special trailer. Bennett started Lyrical Lemonade as a blog while he was still in high school, beginning his journey directing music videos for up-and-coming...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Medicom Toy Delivers Television Icon-Inspired BE@RBRICKs

Medicom Toy has just delivered a wide selection of 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICKs comprised of collaborative editions and designs inspired by nostalgic cartoon characters, as well as award-winning shows. First up is the 400% Gelato Pique x BE@RBRICK Beige coming in blue and brown colorways dressed in fuzzy onesies. Meanwhile,...
CHINA
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Professional Psychologist Analyzes The Rivalry of Goku and Vegeta

A professional psychologist has shared his thoughts about the relationship between one of anime's most popular rivals, Goku and Vegeta. Over at the official website of Dragon Ball, entertainment analyst Maishiro interviewed Nobuyuki Ota, an associate professor at the Graduate School of Contemporary Education — Chubu University, to analyze the relationship between Son Goku and Vegeta. Ota said that the rivalry of the two saiyans is completely one-sided, with Vegeta aiming to surpass his fellow Saiyan warrior, while Goku is merely just doing his own thing.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Gohan's New Form in Special Sketch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just a film that focuses on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, it is also a movie that gives each of these Z-Fighters new transformations which are sure to have an effect on the future of the Shonen franchise. With spoilers coming fast and furious when it comes to this new chapter of Akira Toriyama's universe, one official Dragon Ball artist has shared their take on Gohan's new form which fully unlocks the power of Goku's son and gives him quite the new look as a result.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Reveals Piccolo's New Form is Goku Tier

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super's newest movie is now making its way through theaters across Japan, and the series creator behind it all has opened up about how Piccolo's new form has brought him to a level on par with Goku and the others moving forward! While the film won't have its worldwide release until later this Summer, many of the spoilery details about the film have been revealed from promotional materials in Japan as the creator breaks down some of the new additions and evolutions that take place over the course of it.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

The best Dragon Ball Z characters – from Piccolo to Beerus

Who are the best Dragon Ball Z characters? One of the best anime series of all time, Dragon Ball Z has its fair share of incredible heroes and dastardly villains. You’ve got martial-arts experts, space fascists, Superman analogues, a few robots, and a deity, all dedicated to knocking chunks out of each other.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fan Terrifies With Bobypaint Orochimaru Cosplay

Orochimaru was easily one of the most evil villains in the early days of the Naruto franchise, with the snake Senin first starting his career as a member of Konoha alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade. While they attempted to initially destroy the Hidden Leaf Village and was directly responsible for the death of the Third Hokage, Orochimaru has since mellowed out and one cosplayer has decided to recreate the older look of the villain that once haunted the Shonen franchise.
COMICS

