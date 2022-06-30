New Trailer Reveals New 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Gohan Transformation

DC's ever-evolving slate of movies is expected to soon include Blue Beetle, a live-action film that will bring the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) to the big screen. While we're still over a year out from the film's debut, it seems like fans of the character are absolutely hyped for it, after the first photos and videos from the film's set debuted to great fanfare earlier this summer. In particular, there's been a lot of excitement around the film's practical Blue Beetle costume — and a newly-surfaced set video provides a look at it. The video, which you can check out below, appears to show Jaime in costume suspended on wires above a group of government agents, and trying to talk to them.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO